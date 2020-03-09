Amitabh Bachchan Rendered 'Speechless' By This Ford Prefect; Here's Why

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is a name to reckon with in the Indian film industry. The megastar has been ruling the silver screen about half a decade now, and we do think little can surprise the man, who's seen it all. However, fans of Bachchan Sr. were in for a pleasant surprise when the actor put out his latest tweet. The actor is seen posing with a fully restored Ford Prefect vintage car, which left him speechless. Mr Bachchan was gifted the vintage car by his friend, but what really makes it special is the fact that the car was the actor's first family car in Allahabad back in the 1950s.

T 3464 - There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ..

.. a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time .. pic.twitter.com/Vm37n9ZCnR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to elaborate on how the car has come into his possession. Turns out the actor's family owned the Ford Prefect back in the day, and he once made a mention about the same on his blog. The actor's friend Anant read about it and decided to find a similar example, restored it back in the working order and decided to gift the same to the star. What's even more special is that the restored Ford Prefect gets the same registration number as the original family car did.

Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta can be seen admiring the Ford Prefect

Writing on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan said, "This is an incredible gesture... No one has EVER .. EVER .. done anything like this for me ..! I am so overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion... Have been struggling to put this moment in words or even to express my thanks to him and his family..."

The Ford Prefect was a line of British cars produced by Ford UK between 1938 and 1961 and was a more upmarket version of the Ford Popular and Ford Anglia models. The car was powered by a 1.2-litre engine paired with a 3-speed manual gearbox. The car is known for its lightweight structure and durable motor and was the first Ford car to be designed outside the company's headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. The Prefect was produced at the automaker's plant in Dagenham, Essex. The American carmaker sold close to 200,000 examples of the Prefect during its lifetime.

Amitabh Bachchan was also seen the taking the vintage car out for a drive

The Ford Prefect is a lovely addition to the Bachchan garage that houses some very interesting offerings. This includes the Lexus LX 570 that replaced as the very reliable Toyota Land Cruiser 200, alongside the Mini Cooper S, Range Rover, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayman S, and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class. He has also owned the previous generation Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Arnage R, Mercedes-Benz SL500 Roadster and the rather humble Maruti 800 over the years.

