Amazon India To Have 10,000 Electric Vehicles In Its Delivery Fleet By 2025

Amazon India has confirmed that it will have 10,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet by 2025. The announcement comes just days after Amazon president & CEO, Jeff Bezos visited India. The e-commerce giant has already started including e-rickshaws in the delivery fleet.

Amazon will be investing $ 1 billion in India in the near future

Highlights

  • Amazon will create 1 million jobs in India by 2025
  • The company will have 100,000 EVs in its global delivery fleet by 2030
  • Amazon had introduced an EV pilot project in India last year

Amazon India said that it will induct about 10,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet in the country. The e-commerce giant says that the idea is to reduce its carbon footprint in the country in accordance to the Climate Pledge that Amazon has signed. As part of the pledge, Amazon announced its plans to introduce 10,000 EVs into its delivery fleet globally in 2022 and one lakh vehicles by 2030, saving 4 million metric tonnes of carbon per year by 2030. Amazon had already begun an EV pilot project in a few cities across India and the learnings from the pilot project has helped the company to have a scalable and a long term EV delivery fleet by 2025. Amazon India announced this right after Amazon President and CEO, Jeff Bezos made a trip to India and announced an investment of $ 1 billion and creation of 1 million jobs by 2025.

"The fleet of 10,000 EVs-including three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles-has been designed and manufactured by original equipment manufacturers in India," the company said in a statement. The company has been working with a few Indian companies in order to ready a fleet of electric vehicles in its delivery fleet to ensure that last mile deliveries are sustainable. The government's focus to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, and steps towards setting up of charging infrastructure with the FAME II policy, has helped the company accelerate and chart its vision for EVs in India, it added.

"At Amazon India, we are committed to building a supply chain that will minimise the environmental impact of our operations," Akhil Saxena, vice president for customer fulfilment (Asia Pacific and Emerging Markets) at Amazon, said in a statement.

