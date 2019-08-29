New Cars and Bikes in India

Amazon In Talks For Stake In Indonesia's Ride-Hailing Startup Go-Jek

Indonesia's first unicorn, Go-Jek, has up to 20 services and has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Amazon.com Inc is in early talks with Go-Jek Group to buy a stake in the Indonesian ride-hailing startup, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Details of the stake were not known and the source did not want to be identified as the talks are private.

Both Amazon and Go-Jek did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Indonesia's first unicorn, Go-Jek, has up to 20 services and has evolved from ride-sharing to allowing its customers to make online payments and order everything from food to groceries.

Earlier this year, Amazon also bought a stake in British online food delivery company Deliveroo as it competes with Uber Technologies Inc's Uber Eats in the global race to dominate the market for takeaway meals.

Reuters reported in July that Amazon is expanding its transportation prowess to do virtually everything short of building a car.

Go-Jek, which counts Alphabet Inc's, Alibaba Group Holdings Inc, Tencent Holdings and Visa Inc (V.N) as investors, last raised here funding in July at a valuation of around $10 billion.

0 Comments

The Wall Street Journal first reported about the discussions between Amazon and Go-Jek.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launched; Payment Plans Start At Rs. 2999
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launched; Payment Plans Start At Rs. 2999
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Details Out
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Launch Details Out
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launch Highlights; Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Revolt RV 400 Electric Motorcycle Launch Highlights; Price, Specifications, Features, Images
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities