Almost 23 Per Cent Of Tesla Model 3 Reservations In The USA Cancelled So Far

Almost 1 in 4 Tesla Model 3 bookings have been cancelled despite more new bookings for the electric car coming in every day

Tesla Model 3

Highlights

  • 1 of 4 Tesla Model 3 Bookings Cancelled in the United States
  • The Model 3 will soon be available in a performance and AWD model
  • The Tesla Model 3 is currently available only in extended range version

The Tesla Model 3 is possibly the most talked about car in the last few years. When launched in 2016, the demand on the car was so high that in just a couple of days it saw over 3.25 lakh reservations and in just a month of bookings opening, the number was up to over 4 lakh! Currently, the Tesla Model 3 bookings are hovering around the 4.5 lakh units globally with the United States accounting a major chunk. That said, according to reports, over one fourth of all bookings for the Model 3 in the United States have now been cancelled!

Also Read: Tesla Improves Model 3 Braking With Software Update

tesla model 3

(Tesla Will make 6000 Model 3s a week)

The cancellations are primarily due to the fact that the Model 3 deliveries have been greatly delayed due to issues with production. While Elon Musk has promised that Tesla will make over 6000 Model 3s ever week from late June onwards, the maximum production capacity currently is about half of that figure. Cancellations are also due to the fact that the Model 3 variants sold currently are only the top of the version of the car with the extended range that costs over $45,000 and not the standard version that costs close to $35,000, which constitutes a large saving for most car buyers.

tesla model 3

(Tesla Model 3 Interior)

The Model 3 will soon also be available in an all-wheel-drive standard version along with an all-wheel-drive 'Performance' version like you get on the Model S and Model X. The Model 3 Performance will get from 0-100 kmph in about 3.5 seconds making it the fastest vehicle in its segment. While cancellations continue to take place, new bookings keep coming in, especially considering the rumours that the Model 3 could become significantly cheaper over the next year or so due to lower battery and material costs.

