All New Vehicles To Come With Pre-Fitted High-Security Number Plates From April 2019

As of April 2019, all new vehicles will come with high-security registration plates pre-fitted by manufacturers. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which has already notified amendments to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, states that new vehicles will be sold with pre-fitted High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). As for the existing vehicles, owners can get the new high-security registration plates installed from their respective vehicle dealers itself.

The ministry's statement said, "The notification mandates that the high-security registration plate including the third registration mark shall be supplied by the vehicle manufacturers along with the vehicles manufactured on or after the 1st day of April 2019 to their dealers and dealers shall place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the vehicle,"

The notification to amend the rule is claimed to have been issued after due consideration of objections and suggestions received from the public in this regard. In fact, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had in April this year invited objections and suggestions from those likely to be affected by the amendment.

The ministry also said that the basic purpose of a high-security number plate is to help in keeping track of the vehicle and makes it easier to trace a lost or stolen vehicle. In fact, MoRTH says that this move is likely to improve the coverage of HSRP on vehicles while ensuring its quality by the vehicle manufacturers.

