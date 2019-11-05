All-New Toyota Raize Subcompact SUV Launched In Japan

Toyota Motor Corporation has finally unveiled its all-new sub-4 meter SUV for the Japanese market. Christened Toyota Raize, the new subcompact SUV has officially gone on sale in Japan 1,679,000 Yen to 2,282,200 Yen and will be available in only one engine and transmission option. Positioned in Japan as a compact SUV small passenger car, the new Toyota Raize is 3,995 mm long 1,695 mm wide, 1695 mm tall, and has a 2525 mm wheelbase. Based on the all-new Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform it's also the first compact car produced by Toyota's subsidiary company, Daihatsu, and the new platform is expected to spawn more products under both Toyota and Daihatsu brands.

Powered by a 1.0-litre 1KR-VET Turbocharged petrol engine, the motor tuned to make 96 bhp and develops 140 Nm of peak torque. In Japan, the SUV has been launched with only one CVT (D-CVT) (Continuously variable transmission) option. Interestingly, this is the first time that Toyota has gone for a 1.0-litre turbo engine with D-CVT, and the company claims that with this combination it was able to achieve the torque and driving joy of a 1.5-litre engine with better fuel efficiency.

The Toyota Raize gets a set of large 17-inch alloys with sleek wraparound LED taillamps

Visually, we see a new design and styling language with the new Raize, albeit featuring the distinctive Toyota face. The SUV comes with a large trapezoidal lower grille flanked by LED DRLs and fog lamps on either side, in black cladding, while the main headlamps are position above, which also gets LED treatment, and come with sequential turn lights. From the profile, the SUV looks well-proportioned with body-coloured C-pillars and dual-tone black roof option. The SUV gets a set of large 17-inch alloys, while the rear comes with sleek wraparound LED taillamps connected by a black slat, a sculpted tailgate and a muscular bumper and black lower cladding and black housing for reflectors. The SUV also comes with black underbody cladding all across.

The Toyota Raize gets a 7-inch TFT colour LCD display featuring SmartDeviceLink and Apple CarPlay

The Toyota Raize comes with a well-designed and well-equipped cabin with a LED digital speedometer and a seven-inch TFT colour LCD display featuring SmartDeviceLink and Apple CarPlay. The dashboard design itself comes with horizontal lines, with a leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel. The SUV also gets nice contoured seats with red accents. Other features include Adaptive Cruise Control with All Speed Tracking, Adaptive Cruise Control with All Speed Tracking, and Adaptive Cruise Control with All Speed Tracking. The Raize comes equipped with the latest Smart Assist safety features, including the Crash Avoidance Braking Function, which is capable of detecting both vehicles and pedestrians, and the Erroneous Start Prevention Function with braking control (forward and backward).

