New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New Tata Intra Compact Truck Unveiled; Launch Later This Month

The new Tata Intra small commercial vehicle is slated to go on sale in India on May 22. This is the company second mini-truck after the segment leader Tata Ace.

View Photos
The new Tata Intra comes loaded with a host of first-in-segment features

Highlights

  • The Tata Intra is the second SCV to be launched after the Tata Ace
  • The Tata Intra comes with a payload capacity of 1100 kg
  • The Tata Intra gets a 1.4-litre engine that makes 69 bhp & 140 Nm torque

Tata Motors has officially unveiled its all-new small commercial vehicle (SCV) Tata Intra in India, and the model is all set to go on sale in the country on May 22, 2019. This is the first all-new compact truck to come from the company's stable after the very popular Tata Ace range, and the new Intra will be a bigger, premium and more powerful model. The vehicle comes loaded with a host of first-in-segment features that allows it to stand out among its competition.

The new Tata Intra is powered by a new Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) ready 1.4-litre Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine. The new 1396 cc engine is tuned to churn out 69 bhp @ 4000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 140 Nm @ 1800-3000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with cable shift mechanism.

Tata

Tata Cars

Harrier

Tiago

Nexon

Tiago NRG

Tigor

Hexa

Tiago JTP

Safari Storme

Nano

Zest

Tigor JTP

Sumo

Bolt

6jv7r0ik

Tata Intra measures 4316 mm in length and comes with a 2512 mm long payload bay

In terms of dimensions, the new Tata Intra measures 4316 mm in length, 1639 mm in width and 1919 mm in height. Tata says that the main design criteria for the Intra were that it had to be compact yet offered more productivity to owners. So, the payload bay alone is a segment-best 2512 mm long, 1602 mm wide and comes with a height of 463 mm, while it comes with a payload capacity of 1,100 kg. Furthermore, the vehicle semi-elliptical leaf spring suspension setup with 6 leaves at front and 7 leaves at the rear, offering heavy duty performance.

hafj8qtk

The Tata Intra comes with a payload capacity of 1100 kg

Visually, the Tata Intra comes with a large front grille with a chrome slat similar to what we have seen on Tata's passenger cars. The grille is flanked by a set of nice-looking clear glass headlamp cluster with halogen lights and integrated indicators, and a busy-looking bumper with a wide central airdam and provision to install foglamps as well. The vehicle runs on a set of 14-inch steel wheels shod in radial tyres, but Tata offers these very stylish-looking hub-caps, which are truly good-looking and well-designed. The Tata Intra also gets large manually operable ORVMs and dual wipers, which in addition to these subtle character lines, add to the style quotient of the SCV.

pusdkld

The Tata Intra also gets a well-equipped cabin with an Air-con system, and digital instrument cluster

0 Comments

The Tata Intra also comes with a well-laid-out cabin, featuring a neat dashboard that comes with contrast bezels around the centre console and air-con vents. Furthermore, because the gear lever is positioned on the dashboard, resulting in a flat walk-through-floor. Other features include a charging socket, lockable glovebox, a standard music system with Radio, AUX-IN and USB connectivity, and a fully digital instrument cluster, offering read-outs for speedometre, odometre, time, fuel gauge, and a segment-first gear shift indicator, or as Tata calls it Gear Shift Advisor (GSA).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Tata Harrier with Immediate Rivals

Tata Harrier
Tata
Harrier
TAGS :
Tata Intra Tata Commercial Vehicles Tata Intra SCV Tata Motors

Latest News

All-New Tata Intra Compact Truck Unveiled; Launch Later This Month
All-New Tata Intra Compact Truck Unveiled; Launch Later This Month
Android Auto To Get A New Interface
Android Auto To Get A New Interface
Hyundai Grand i10 Magna Trim Gets A CNG Option; Priced At Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Magna Trim Gets A CNG Option; Priced At Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Porsche fined 535 mn euros over diesel cheating
Porsche fined 535 mn euros over diesel cheating
Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Launches Made-In-India Range Rover Velar; Prices Start At Rs. 72.47 Lakh
TVS Ntorq 125 Gets A New Drum Brake Version; Priced At Rs. 58,252
TVS Ntorq 125 Gets A New Drum Brake Version; Priced At Rs. 58,252
Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Tata Offers Emergency Service Support For Fani Cyclone-Affected Customers In Odisha
Hyundai Venue: Exterior Explained In Detail
Hyundai Venue: Exterior Explained In Detail
Rynox Introduces Accident Insurance Cover With Purchase Of Riding Gear
Rynox Introduces Accident Insurance Cover With Purchase Of Riding Gear
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased; To Be Unveiled In June
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Teased; To Be Unveiled In June
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Over 26,000 Bookings; Petrol Variant In Demand
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Over 26,000 Bookings; Petrol Variant In Demand
Hyundai Venue Production Begins At Chennai Plant, Launch On May 21
Hyundai Venue Production Begins At Chennai Plant, Launch On May 21
Honda Dio Scooter Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone
Honda Dio Scooter Crosses 30 Lakh Sales Milestone
Bridgestone India Aims to reduce 150,000 tons of CO2 Emission In The Next Two Decades
Bridgestone India Aims to reduce 150,000 tons of CO2 Emission In The Next Two Decades
Triumph Rocket 3 TFC Breaks Cover With World's Largest Engine On A Production Motorcycle
Triumph Rocket 3 TFC Breaks Cover With World's Largest Engine On A Production Motorcycle

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Tata Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 4.77 - 7.52 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.13 - 12.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 6.24 - 7.38 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.03 - 8.61 Lakh *
Tata Hexa
Tata Hexa
₹ 15.57 - 22 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.33 Lakh *
Tata Safari Storme
Tata Safari Storme
₹ 13.32 - 19.32 Lakh *
Tata Nano
Tata Nano
₹ 2.47 - 3.65 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.27 - 10.38 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 8.76 - 10.4 Lakh *
Tata Bolt
Tata Bolt
₹ 5.66 - 8.79 Lakh *
View More
x
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Exclusive: Wagon R Based 7 Seater MPV May Launch As A Nexa Offering In June 2019
Exclusive: Wagon R Based 7 Seater MPV May Launch As A Nexa Offering In June 2019
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities