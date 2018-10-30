New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New Tata Harrier Unveiled; Launch In Early 2019

The production-spec Tata Harrier was rolled out of an all-new assembly line at the company Chakan plant, near Pune. The SUV will be launched in early 2019.

The new Harrier has been produced on an all-new assembly line, built in a record time of 6 months

Tata Motors has officially revealed the production-spec Tata Harrier SUV which has been rolled out of its production line at the company Chakan plant, near Pune. Slated to be launched in India in early 2019, possibly in January, the all-new Tata Harrier is based on the company's new OMEGARC platform and will compete with the likes of the Jeep Compass, and Hyundai Tucson. The new Harrier has been produced on an all-new assembly line which has been built in a record time of 6 months with the best manufacturing practices adopted from Jaguar Land Rover. Bookings for the SUV are already underway, as we had mentioned earlier.

Also Read: Production Ready Tata Harrier Leaked Ahead Of Reveal Next Month

sd3abg04

Tata Harrier is built on the company's new Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) platform

 

Announcing the official roll-out of the new Tata Harrier, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors -"We have been receiving a tremendous response from the customers ever since we opened bookings of the Harrier, a fortnight ago. With the all-new assembly line ready and the roll-out of the 1st Harrier, we are now gearing up to start deliveries in early 2019. The Harrier, with its stunning design, will definitely appeal to customers, especially those who have eagerly waited for the product since its showcase as the H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018. We are confident that the Harrier will set new benchmarks in the SUV segment, in 2019."

Also Read: Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform

The new Tata Harrier is the first model to employ the company's new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy, and visually, the SUV looks very similar to the concept model, which was showcased early this year. Up front, the SUV comes the single motion grille flanked by LED daytime running lamps, while the new trapezoidal projector headlamps and round foglamps placed below in an arrow-head-shaped housing. The bumper also looks quite beefy with the black cladding, the large mesh grille for air dam, and silver skid plate. You see similar black cladding for the wheel arches and side body.

ki7c8o24

The Tata Harrier gets large alloy wheels, styling LED taillamps and beefy rear bumper

 

Also Read: 2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images

The SUV also comes with large five-spoke alloy wheels, and two-tone ORVMs with integrated LED turn signal lights. The SUV also gets, the now commonly seen, floating roof design, along with flared wheel arches, a shark-fin antenna, and large roof-mounted spoiler. At the rear, the Harrier comes with beautiful wraparound LED taillamps that are connected by a black slat, giving the impression of a single unit. The Tata logo is placed at the centre and the Harrier badging a bit lower, below the number plate housing. The rear section also comes with a beefy rear bumper with black cladding, a bull-bar-like styling element and rear diffuser. We also see the single exhaust pipe coming out from below it.

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier will come with an all-new 2.0-litre KRYOTEC four-cylinder diesel engine, which the company says is also BS-VI ready. The 2.0-litre engine develops 140 bhp and will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, and an optional Hyundai-sourced six-speed automatic.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

