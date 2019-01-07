All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed

The 2019 Nissan Kicks, the Japanese carmaker's all-new compact SUV for India will be launched on January 22. The model coming to India will be entirely different from the global spec Nissan Kicks, which we drove last year. In fact, unlike the latter, which is based on Nissan's global V platform, the India-bound kicks is based on the Terrano's B0 platform, which also underpins the Renault Duster and Captur. Bookings for the new Hyundai Creta rival are already underway across all Nissan showrooms in India, and we have already driven the SUV. Read our review here.

Globally, the Kicks brand has been a major success story for Nissan, and the company plans to replicate the effect in the Indian market as well. Which is why, the India-bound Nissan Kicks has been designed at the company's new Nissan Design Centre, in Chennai, keeping the Indian market in mind. The India-spec Kicks is bigger and also comes with some considerable cosmetic changes, compared to its global counterpart. The updates include revised headlamps and taillamps, new beefier and more aggressive bumpers, new 17-inch alloys, larger roof rails and more.

Nissan Kicks' eight-inch floating display features both Apple Carplay and Android Auto

The SUV also comes with a roomier cabin, compared to the Euro-spec Kicks and it will get a bunch of technical features for connectivity that will be specific to our market. Features like, a large touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with inbuilt navigation. It also gets a 360-degree camera setup and even cooler is the smartwatch integration on the new Nissan Kicks. Other features include 4 airbags on top-spec models along with the likes of ESC and traction control as standard safety features. The Nissan Kicks also get cruise control, hill start assist and cornering lights.

Under the hood, the India-spec Nissan Kicks will come with the option of both petrol and a diesel engine, both borrowed from the Terrano. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is tuned to offer about 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre oil burner churns out 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. As of now, the Kicks only comes with manual transmission options, a 5-speed unit for the petrol model and a 6-speed gearbox for the diesel version. There is no automatic on offer.

