All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 84.7 Lakh

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz CLS is the third-generation model of the 4-door coupe and will rival the likes of the upcoming new-gen Audi A7, and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in India.

View Photos
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS borrows its technology and some of its cues from the E-Class

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new third generation CLS
  • Mercedes-Benz CLS rivals Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz CLS gets a 2-litre BS-6 engine offering 242 bhp and 500 Nm

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new third generation CLS 4-door coupe in India. The prices for the new luxury car starts at ₹ 84.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India), very close to what we had expected. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS will go up against the likes of the soon to be launched second-generation Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in India. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS stays true to its design language - a sleek and sexy four-door coupe with a sloping roofline and frameless doors and is one of those rare cars that looks considerably better in the metal as compared to how it looks in the pictures.

The Mercedes-Benz CLS features the new family look from the German luxury car maker with the new angular and more aggressive headlamps combined with the new grille design. Around the back, the CLS gets the distinctive Mercedes-Benz coupe tail lamp cluster with the horizontally set tail lamps and a short stubby boot. The car also gets a set of split 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels painted in a shade of silver.

On the inside, the CLS gets the typically Mercedes-Benz cabin with great design and a great sense of quality. High-quality wood adorns the dashboard with a set of four jet turbine inspired AC vents bang in the centre. Those two large screens, one for infotainment and one for the digital dashboard also dominate the dashboard - just like you get on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India. Although the new CLS is technically a five-seater, ideally it can only accommodate four fully grown adults since the roofline does take away from the interior space a little.

0 Comments

Under the bonnet, the CLS will currently get a CLS300d version, powered by a Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant 2.0-litre engine the churns out a maximum of about 242 bhp and develops and peak torque of 500 Nm. The new CLS comes mated to a 9-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox that propels to car from 0-100 in 6.2 seconds, before reaching a top-speed of 250 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz CLS New Mercedes-Benz CLS Mercedes-Benz India

Latest News

All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh
All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS India Launch: Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS India Launch: Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
2020 Toyota Corolla Makes Its World Debut In China
2020 Toyota Corolla Makes Its World Debut In China
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Price Expectation
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Introduces Two New Value Added Services For Corporate Customers
Volkswagen Introduces Two New Value Added Services For Corporate Customers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Jawa Motorcycles: All You Need To Know
Jawa Motorcycles: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Electric Treo Three-Wheeler Launched; Prices Starts At Rs. 2.22 Lakh
Mahindra Electric Treo Three-Wheeler Launched; Prices Starts At Rs. 2.22 Lakh
BMW M2 Competition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 79.90 lakh
BMW M2 Competition Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 79.90 lakh
New Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted At Dealerships, India Launch Tomorrow
New Mercedes-Benz CLS Spotted At Dealerships, India Launch Tomorrow
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
Volkswagen To Convert Three German Plants To Build Electric Cars
Volkswagen To Convert Three German Plants To Build Electric Cars
Jawa Motorcycles: 5 Things To Know!
Jawa Motorcycles: 5 Things To Know!
New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India
New Hero Destini 125 Goes On Sale Across India

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz models

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
₹ 76.27 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 36.74 - 43.22 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 46.78 - 56.71 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65.09 - 82 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54.36 - 65.35 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31.96 - 33.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ NA *
View More
x
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 vs Rivals: Price Comparison
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
New Jawa 300 cc Motorcycle India Launch; Price, Variants, Specifications, Delivery Details
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities