All-New Mercedes-Benz CLS Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 84.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new third generation CLS 4-door coupe in India. The prices for the new luxury car starts at ₹ 84.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India), very close to what we had expected. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS will go up against the likes of the soon to be launched second-generation Audi A7 and the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe in India. The new Mercedes-Benz CLS stays true to its design language - a sleek and sexy four-door coupe with a sloping roofline and frameless doors and is one of those rare cars that looks considerably better in the metal as compared to how it looks in the pictures.

The Mercedes-Benz CLS features the new family look from the German luxury car maker with the new angular and more aggressive headlamps combined with the new grille design. Around the back, the CLS gets the distinctive Mercedes-Benz coupe tail lamp cluster with the horizontally set tail lamps and a short stubby boot. The car also gets a set of split 5-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels painted in a shade of silver.

On the inside, the CLS gets the typically Mercedes-Benz cabin with great design and a great sense of quality. High-quality wood adorns the dashboard with a set of four jet turbine inspired AC vents bang in the centre. Those two large screens, one for infotainment and one for the digital dashboard also dominate the dashboard - just like you get on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in India. Although the new CLS is technically a five-seater, ideally it can only accommodate four fully grown adults since the roofline does take away from the interior space a little.

Under the bonnet, the CLS will currently get a CLS300d version, powered by a Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) compliant 2.0-litre engine the churns out a maximum of about 242 bhp and develops and peak torque of 500 Nm. The new CLS comes mated to a 9-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox that propels to car from 0-100 in 6.2 seconds, before reaching a top-speed of 250 kmph.

