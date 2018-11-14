All-New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Bookings Officially Open

Maruti Suzuki has officially opened bookings for its all-new upcoming MPV, the second generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The new Ertiga will be launched on November 21, 2018 and will be available only through the Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership networks and not the more premium Nexa outlets. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be booked today onwards by paying a booking amount of Rs 11,000 and will be available in both petrol and diesel versions. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has so far sold almost 4.2 lakh units in India and with the new larger Ertiga, Maruti will see brisk sales for this seven seater MPV.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 7.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launch Details Announced

(New Ertiga can be booked from Arena Showrooms at a booking amount of Rs 11,000)

As mentioned, the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine will be the new 1.5-litre motor, which will replace the older 1.4-litre engine that the last gen Ertiga had. The 1.5-litre engine makes 103 bhp of peak power and 138 Nm of peak torque and is expected to have a fuel economy figure of around 20 kmpl. The petrol engine will also be mated to a conventional 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox apart from the standard 5-speed manual option. The petrol engine will also be getting the SHVS mild hybrid system.

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Likely To Get An Automatic Transmission

(New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga)

The diesel engine on the other hand is the 1.3-litre DDIS 200 motor that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 200 Nm of peak torque. Fuel economy for the diesel Ertiga is expected to be over the 25 kmpl mark since it will also get the SHVS system, just like on the petrol engine. That said, the diesel will be offered only with a manual gearbox and not with the expected AMT option at the time of launch. Both petrol and diesel options will be available with 4 variants - Lxi/Ldi, Vxi/Vdi, Zxi/Zdi and the range topping Zxi+/Dzi+. That said, there is no CNG variant of the new Ertiga slated for launch soon.

Also Read: New Generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Cabin Revealed

(New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga bookings open in India)

The new Ertiga is a much bigger car as compared to the previous generation in terms of length and more importantly in terms of wheelbase making it more spacious in the rear as compared to the current car. The new Ertiga will also come fully loaded will the likes of a touchscreen navigation infotainment system that will support the likes of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Ertiga will also get 16-inch alloy wheels on the top spec model along with LED daytime running lights and LED projector headlamps. The new Ertiga will be available in a range of five colours with a new pearl metallic auburn red alongside the standard grey, blue, white and silver options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.