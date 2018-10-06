New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New Hyundai Santro (AH2 Hatchback) Spotted Ahead Of Official Debut

The new Hyundai Santro (AH2 hatchback) was spotted at a dealership ahead of the car's official unveiling, which is slated for October 9. Launch to happen on October 23.

2018 Hyundai Santro will be the new entry-level car from the company

  • New Hyundai 'AH2' or Santro will be unveiled on October 9
  • The car gets a premium-looking cabin with touchscreen infotainment system
  • The new Hyundai Santro will be launched in India on October 23

Images of the production-ready all-new Hyundai AH2 hatchback a.k.a. Hyundai Santro has leaked online. The partially covered car was spotted at a dealership, and in these photos, we can see both the front and rear sections of the car, along with the cabin as well. Judging by what we see here, we have to say the upcoming Santro does look quite premium, especially the interior. The car is slated to be officially unveiled on October 9, while the bookings with commence the October 10. The car will be launched in India later this month on October 23..

Also Read: Hyundai Santro Production To Focus On Indian Market, Exports To Begin In 2019

Visually, the new Hyundai Santro (AH2 hatchback) will come in this bright orange shade with a pretty bold-looking face. Up front, the car features with a large black frame that stretches from edge-to-edge and houses the chrome-accented grille and tooth-shaped foglamps at either end. The car also comes with and well-sculpted front bumper with some bold lines and underbody cladding. The partially visible headlamps are large and swept back, but do not seem to get projector units, which is considerable given the segment. The Santro also gets body-coloured ORVMs, with integrated turn indicators.

Also Read: Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

phgv01s8

New Hyundai Santro will get a rear parking camera, rear wiper and washer

The rear section, on the other hand, is considerably more covered, but we do get to see the new wraparound taillamps, rear windshield wiper and washer, and a rear camera as well. The tailgate appears to be quite wide and large, offering easier access to the boot. While we do not get to see the profile of the car, based on the spy images and official sketch we have seen so far, it's possible that the new Santro will not come with alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2018 Hyundai Santro AH2: 10 Things We Know

bm3qvnnc

The cabin of the new Hyundai Santro looks a lot premium with a touchscreen infotainment system

The cabin of the upcoming Hyundai Santro looks a lot premium and comes with dual tone beige and black interior and upholstery. The dashboard features a touchscreen infotainment system with large vertically mounted air-con vents on either side and large circular vents at either end. The dials for the climate control system and possibly a charging socket below it, while the nice and compact-looking gear lever comes with silver bezel at its base and a set of buttons as well. On the features front, the car is expected to get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls and possibly a smart MID unit.

Engine options for the new Hyundai AH2 hatchback or Santro are still unknown, which we expect, along with the official name, will be announced on the unveiling day. Rumour has it that the car will get a 1.1-litre petrol engine, but there's no confirmation yet, however, we do know that the new Santro will come with an automated manual transmission (AMT) unit as an option, along with a manual gearbox.

0 Comments

Image Source: TeamBHP

