All-New Hyundai i30 Fastback Unveiled; Global Launch In 2018

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has further extended the i30 family with the unveiling of the all-new Hyundai i30 Fastback. This is the fourth i30 model that the carmaker has introduced this year following the launch of the Hyundai i30 hatchback along with the unveiling of the i30 N hot hatch and the i30 Tourer estate/station wagon. Like the other i30 models, the all-new Hyundai i30 Fastback is also specifically designed and developed for the European market and it will be available across the continent by the beginning of 2018.

Designed in line with Hyundai's latest philosophy, the new i30 Fastback shows a bit of both sophistication and style. Like the other models it's also based on the same platform as the i30 hatchback. In fact, the front three-quarters are identical to the i30 hatchback. Up front, the car comes with the company's signature cascading grille design with chrome surrounds. The height of grille has been shortened a little to give the car a wider stance flanked by a pair of sharp headlamps with three-pot projector lights and LED daytime running lamps. You get another strip of LED DRLs in place of regular foglamps. There are some sharp character lines along the bonnet and the front bumper adding more character to it.

Hyundai i30 Fastback comes with bold character lines and sloping roofline

The shoulder lines are bold and pronounced and are accentuated by the sloping roofline that gives the car a coupe-like effect. The i30 Fastback also comes with large sporty alloy wheels and stylish ORVMs that come with integrated turn signal lights. As usually seen in Fastbacks, from the rear the car looks compact with its arching bootline, wraparound LED taillamps, and the muscular rear bumper. The car also comes with a single chrome-tipped exhaust.

Hyundai i30 Fastback rear design

Talking about the car's design, Thomas Burkle, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe said, "The i30 Fastback is a real game-changer. We are the first volume brand to enter the compact segment with a stylish and sophisticated 5-door Coupe. When designing the i30 Fastback we played with the proportions of the i30 range by reducing the height of the Cascading Grille and lowering the roof line. The elegant silhouette is further emphasised by the generously arched rear spoiler shape. Our team was able to achieve a pure design, which combines the sports car spirit with the comfort of a luxurious sedan. With this innovative approach to compact cars, we enable our customers to make an expressive statement when driving the Fastback."

As for the cabin, it looks compact, well-equipped and upmarket. The all-black treatment adds a style to it and the driver oriented controls look smart. There is a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The instrument cluster looks informative and the large and stylish AC vents are well-placed. Other features include - cruise control along with driver assist systems like autonomous emergency braking, driver attention alert, rear-cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist, speed limit information function and high beam assist.

Hyundai i30 Fastback Cabin

The powertrain line-up of the i30 Fastback consists of two downsized turbocharged petrol engines - 1.4 T-GDI turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 138 bhp or the 1.0 T-GDI turbocharged three-cylinder engine that makes 118 bhp. Transmission options include a six-speed manual transmission or the seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The chances of the car coming to India are highly unlikely because the i30 Fastback, considering all these features on offer, will command a premium price tag, which might not work for a price sensitive market like ours. Moreover, Hyundai already has the Xcent subcompact sedan here and it is about to launch the new-gen Verna next month, so it will be difficult to position the car here.