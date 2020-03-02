All-New Hyundai Creta's Interiors Revealed; Bookings Open

The all-new Hyundai Creta is all set to go on sale in India this month and the Korean carmaker has revealed the interiors just weeks ahead of its launch. Hyundai has also started accepting bookings for the 2020 Creta both at its dealerships and online for an amount of ₹ 25,000. The new Hyundai Creta will be launched in India in five trims - E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O) across different engine and gearbox combination.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta gets an all-new dual-tone cabin finished in black and beige.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta gets an all-new dual-tone cabin finished in black and beige and there are sleek chrome inserts around the air-con vents and door handles. Also for the first time Hyundai Creta gets a flat-bottom steering wheel. However, the biggest update on the inside is in the features department where it is loaded to the brim. It gets paddle-shifters, remote engine start on the manual variant, rear seat headrest cushion, Bose sound system, and two-step rear seat reclining function. The Second-generation Hyundai Creta will also come with a 7-inch display for the instrument console, a massive 10.25-inch horizontal touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink smartwatch app, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear view monitor.

There are three engine options available on the 2020 Hyundai Creta.

The new-generation Hyundai Creta will share its engine line-up with the Kia Seltos from its sister's stable. It gets the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol, all of which are BS6 compliant. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range and torque convertor on the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT with the 1.4 Turbo motor, and the iVT automatic on the 1.5 petrol mill. There will be multiple driving modes - Eco, Comfort and Sport; and multiple traction control modes - Snow, Sand and Mud.

