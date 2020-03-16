The all new Hyundai Creta is finally launched in India and prices start from ₹ 9.99 lakh and go up to ₹ 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is a brand new model ground up and along with a completely new design, the new Creta gets three new engine options along with a host of segment first features as well. The bookings for the 2020 Creta have already begun and in fact, crossed the 14,000 mark. It was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and subsequently all details of the Creta SUV were revealed.

2020 Hyundai Creta Price In India

Hyundai Creta Variants Petrol 1.5 MPi Petrol 1.4 GDI Diesel 1.5 CRDi E - - ₹ 9.99 lakh EX ₹ 9.99 lakh - ₹ 11.49 lakh S ₹ 11,72 lakh - ₹ 12.77 lakh SX ₹ 13,46 lakh - ₹ 14.51 lakh SX (AT/iVT/DCT) ₹ 14,94 lakh ₹ 16.16 lakh ₹ 15.99 lakh SX(O) - - ₹ 15.79 lakh SX(O) (AT/iVT/DCT) ₹ 16.15 lakh ₹ 17.20 lakh ₹ 17.20 lakh

Even before the price announcement, the Hyundai Creta bagged over 14,000 bookings

The all-new Creta gets a completely new design, in tune with Hyundai's 'Sensual Sportiness' design language. The front end becomes much bolder with a big trapezoidal grille and low-set headlamps, which seem to be in fashion currently. Above the headlamps, sit the strips of LED daytime running lights and below, the fog lamps are placed. The silhouette becomes a little more SUV like, with a pronounced stance and the rear too is completely new. But we would be remiss if we don't say that the overall look of the Creta has divided opinions amongst the audience.

(The dashboard of the new Creta is completely new and gets a minimalist design)

The interior of the SUV has been revamped completely. The 1.5-litre models get a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme, while the 1.4-litre turbo models get an all-black colour scheme. Talking about the dashboard, the new Creta gets a completely new unit and has a minimalist feel to it. You also get a sense of space, even with the dark colours, thanks to the new design.

(The centrepiece is the new 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which offers smartphone connectivity and the top models get Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity system too)

The centrepiece is the new 10.24-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The screen is capacitive and quite intuitive as well. The visibility is sharp and there are multiple options in terms of customising the widget options. Plus, the new Hyundai Creta is also a connected car, like the Venue and the top models will have Hyundai's BlueLink connectivity technology. Under the infotainment unit are the controls for climate control and to be honest, they look a little underwhelming. Then, there is a small cubbyhole which has the USB ports and a wireless charging tray.

(Top models of the Creta will also have a panoramic sunroof as standard fitment)

Top-spec models also get a new panoramic sunroof on offer as well along with ambient lighting, an 8-speaker Bose audio system and a small digital display on the arm rest for the rear passengers. The display offers controls for the air purifier, which is a neat touch. The SUV also gets smartwatch app connectivity, ventilated seats, electric parking brake, ambient lighting tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a reversing camera.

(There will be three engine options on the new generation Hyundai Creta, a 1.5 petrol, a 1.5 diesel and a 1.4 turbo petrol)

Specifications Creta 1.5 Petrol Creta 1.5 Diesel Creta 1.4 Turbo Petrol Displacement 1,497 cc 1,493 cc 1,353 cc Max Power 113 bhp @ 6,300 rpm 113 bhp @ 4,000 rpm 138 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm 242 Nm @ 1,500-3,200 rpm Transmission 6-speed MT/iVT 7-speed DCT Automatic 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Mileage 16.9 kmpl 21.4 kmpl 16.8 kmpl

There will be three engine options on the new generation Creta, a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre VGT diesel and the 1.4-litre Turbo GDI petrol. The naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines pump out 113 bhp and 144 Nm and 250 Nm of peak torque respectively, while the turbo petrol makes 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual which will be standard across the range, along with an optional torque convertor for the 1.5 diesel engine, 7-speed DCT on the 1.4 turbo petrol, and the iVT automatic for the 1.5 petrol motor.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta continues to go up against the likes of the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and the Renault Duster.

