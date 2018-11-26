All-New Husqvarna Adventure Bike Spied Testing

Swedish motorcycle Husqvarna is working on an all-new retro-styled adventure motorcycle which uses the same 799 cc parallel-twin engine from the KTM 790 Adventure. The company is making a turnaround with the 401 and 701 Vitpilen and Svartpilen models. It is possible that could be new model from Husqvarna model and be named 801. From the spyshots, it seems that the bike uses other parts from the KTM 790 Adventure such as suspension, brakes, swingarm and wheels. Of course, all this suggests the bike is one of the first test-mules and a whole will change if and when it finally does go into production.

The styling of course, is typically Husqvarna, with a retro-looking round LED headlamp and an upright headlamp cowl that could house the instrument console in the future. The tail lamp is again from Husqvarna's 701 model range. Also, the shape of the fuel tank is very different from that of the 790 Adventure. The tanks on the KTM are mounted low on either side of the engine but on the Husky, it is a single unit. The seat too is different than that on the 790 Adventure. The main frame is the same as the one on the KTM which uses the engine as a stressed member, but the bolt-on sub-frame is different. Also, for testing purposes, the instrument console is again lifted from the 790 Adventure along with the switchgear but expect them to change when the model finally goes into production. The exhaust on the pre-production bike is again borrowed from the 790. Expect Husqvarna to launch the 801 in late 2019 or early 2020 as a 2020 model.

