All-New Honda Activa BS-VI Launch Details Revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is expected to launch an all-new, updated Honda Activa which will be ready to meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations that come into place from April 2020. Honda has sent out an invitation for a new two-wheeler launch on June 12, 2019. While the invite doesn't explicitly state that it is indeed the updated Honda Activa, we have reason to believe that the first BS-VI two-wheeler in the country will indeed be the largest selling two-wheeler as well - the Honda Activa scooter.

The new, sixth-generation Honda Activa is expected to be the first scooter to meet the new BS-VI emission regulations and is expected to be powered by an updated 110 cc, fuel-injected engine. A completely new design language and features are expected on the new model, along with Honda's combi-brake system, as well as a choice of both drum and disc brakes.

We expect the new Honda Activa to be built on a completely new platform with a new frame, and finally get telescopic front suspension with tubeless wheels, and an all-new digital instrument panel. The new Activa is also likely to get state-of-the-art features, including all-LED lighting, and a full-digital instrument panel offering smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Honda Activa is the largest selling two-wheeler in India, selling over 30 lakh units over the past two financial year periods. In FY 2018-19 (April 2018-March 2019), the Honda Activa sold a total of 30,08,334 units, although sales were down 4.6 per cent from FY 2018's sales of 31,54,030 units.

