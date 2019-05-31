New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New Honda Activa BS-VI Launch Details Revealed

New generation Honda Activa is expected to be an all-new model, built on a completely new platform with a fuel-injected engine, smartphone connectivity and more.

View Photos
All-new Honda Activa BS6 is expected to get a new fuel-injected engine with new features

Highlights

  • New Honda Activa will be BS-VI ready with fuel-injected engine
  • All-new Honda Activa to get smartphone connectivity and other features
  • Honda Activa BS-VI will be built on a compltely new platform

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is expected to launch an all-new, updated Honda Activa which will be ready to meet the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations that come into place from April 2020. Honda has sent out an invitation for a new two-wheeler launch on June 12, 2019. While the invite doesn't explicitly state that it is indeed the updated Honda Activa, we have reason to believe that the first BS-VI two-wheeler in the country will indeed be the largest selling two-wheeler as well - the Honda Activa scooter.

3pd9hak4

Honda has sent out an invitation for the first BS-VI ready two-wheeler launch

Honda

Honda Bikes

CB Shine SP

Activa 5G

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Shine

X-Blade

Dio

CB Unicorn 160

CBR 250R

Activa 125

CD 110 Dream

CB Unicorn 150

Navi

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Activa i

CB300R

CBR650R

Cliq

Dream Neo

Gold Wing

CBR 1000RR

Africa Twin

CB1000R Plus

CB 1000R

The new, sixth-generation Honda Activa is expected to be the first scooter to meet the new BS-VI emission regulations and is expected to be powered by an updated 110 cc, fuel-injected engine. A completely new design language and features are expected on the new model, along with Honda's combi-brake system, as well as a choice of both drum and disc brakes.

We expect the new Honda Activa to be built on a completely new platform with a new frame, and finally get telescopic front suspension with tubeless wheels, and an all-new digital instrument panel. The new Activa is also likely to get state-of-the-art features, including all-LED lighting, and a full-digital instrument panel offering smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

0 Comments

The Honda Activa is the largest selling two-wheeler in India, selling over 30 lakh units over the past two financial year periods. In FY 2018-19 (April 2018-March 2019), the Honda Activa sold a total of 30,08,334 units, although sales were down 4.6 per cent from FY 2018's sales of 31,54,030 units.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CB Shine SP with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 72,869 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
View More
x
Kinetic Working On Developing New 250-500 cc Motorcycle
Kinetic Working On Developing New 250-500 cc Motorcycle
BS-6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing In India
BS-6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Alto Spotted Testing In India
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities