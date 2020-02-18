New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New Hero Xtreme 160R Unveiled; Launch In March 2020

The Hero Xtreme 160R is the first 160 cc motorcycle from the company and it's based on the Xtreme 1.R Concept that was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year.

| Published:
Pawan Munjal CEO, Hero MotoCorp with the newly unveiled Hero Xtreme 160R naked bike

Highlights

  • The Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the Xtreme 1.R Concept
  • The Xtreme 160R will compete with the Apache RTR 160 and Pulsar NS 160
  • The Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched in March 2020

Hero MotoCorp today unveiled the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R naked bike in India. It's the first 160 cc motorcycle from the company and the third model to join the Xtreme family after the Xtreme 200R naked bike and the Xtreme 200S full faired motorcycle. The new Hero Xtreme 160R is based on the Xtreme 1.R Concept that was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Motor Show in Milan last year and will be a direct rival to the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160. The bike will be launched in India sometime in March 2020.

The new Hero Xtreme 160R will be powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is tuned to churn out 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Hero claims that the bike can do a 0-60 kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds, making it the quickest bike in this segment in India.

26igbg4c

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine making 15 bhp and a peak torque of 14 Nm

Equipment-wise, the bike comes with 37 mm Showa front forks and rear monoshock suspension at the rear. The bike appears to run on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, which are lightweight in this case and come shod in 130 mm wide radial tyre at the back and 110 mm rubber at the front. The Hero Xtreme 160R comes with a kerb weight of 138.5 kg.

2ae0tn38

The new Hero Xtreme 160R comes with LED headlamps, digital instrument cluster and ABS

Other features include full LED headlamps, fully digital instrument cluster, petal disc brakes with ABS (which appears to be a single-channel unit in this case) and a stubby muffler. Visually the bike takes its design and styling cues from the Xtreme 1.R Concept and comes in a dual-tone black and white colour option with decals and the Xtreme logo on the tank. The alloy wheels also come with reflective sidewall strips, a sporty single unit step-up seat.

