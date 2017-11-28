All New Fiat Cronos Sedan (Linea Successor) Unveiled In Brazil

A few days back, Fiat released a teaser video of the all new Cronos sedan for the Brazilian and the South American market. The Fiat Linea successor is based on the sedan version of the Argo hatchback. While Fiat has not revealed of any plans to launch the Cronos in India, we hope the American company will showcase it at the Auto Expo 2018, with the Latin American launch set for in January next year. The all new Fiat Cronos, if launched in India, will take on the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Rapid and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Based on the Fiat Argo hatchback, the 2018 Fiat Cronos will feature minor cosmetic changes from the hatchback. In the front, the all new Cronos shares the headlight and hood from Argo hatch. But apart from that, everything else in the Cronos is brand new. The grille up front has a much smaller design, with thicker surrounds. The front bumper has a refreshed look with wider air intake and high set fog lamps.

(At the back, the 2018 Cronos gets long wraparound LED tail-lamps)

At the back, the 2018 Cronos gets long wraparound LED tail-lamps. Moreover, the trunk gets a classy design with an integrated rear spoiler. The rear bumper is larger than the Argo hatch, and comes with black plastic inserts. The company is also claiming that the 2018 Fiat Cronos will have more boot space than the VW's all new Virtus sedan. Interior details have not been revealed yet.

Under the hood, the 2018 Fiat Cronos will come in two engine options- a 1.3-litre petrol engine that can churn out max power of 108 bhp and a 1.8-litre diesel engine that can punch in power output of 138 bhp. Transmission duties will be taken care by a 5-Speed Manual and a 6-Speed automatic gearbox.

