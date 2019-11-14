All-New Ferrari Roma Revealed

The new Ferrari Roma is here! It is a brand new model from the Italian marquee and it is one of those cars which make you go weak in the knees, even when you look at it in photographs. The flared fenders, sleek headlamps and body-coloured grille are a departure from traditional Ferrari styling but stunning nonetheless! The Roma is a nod to the Italian 'La Dolce Vita' concept which means to live a life full of pleasure and luxury and sure enough, the way the Roma looks and the price tag with which it will come.

Roma will be Ferrari's one of three launches that has been scheduled for 2020. Roma will be Ferrari's one of three launches that has been scheduled for 2020.

It definitely means that the Roma will be an exclusive affair and it sits in accordance with Ferrari's plan of launching three brand new cars this year and one can see it on roads, globally, in the first quarter of 2020.

Sleek lines, elegant silhouette and its understated class, make the Ferrari Roma look like a million bucks!

Sitting in line with the typical Ferrari design, the Roma looks more like a concept and less of a production car. Sleek lines, elegant silhouette and its understated class, make the Ferrari Roma look like a million bucks! The car is longish at 4.6 metres in length and weighs in at 1,472 kg (dry weight).

The Ferrari Roma has a top-speed in excess of 320 kmph.

The 4.0-litre turbo V8 sits between the front and the middle and doles out about 620 bhp at 5,750-7,500 rpm along with churning out a massive 760 Nm of peak torque at 3,000-5,750 rpm. There is an 8-speed DCT gearbox which was taken from the SF90 Stradale! The Ferrari Roma has a top-speed in excess of 320 kmph and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds. The 0-200 kmph sprint takes 9.3 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.