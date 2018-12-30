New Cars and Bikes in India

All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

The 2019 BMW X7 will be the new flagship SUV from the Bavarian automaker and will take on the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7, Range Rover Velar and the others.

The all-new BMW X7 luxury SUV is slated to go on sale in India sometime in 2019

The 2019 BMW X7 is the new flagship SUV from the Bavarian auto giant and also the company's first seven-seater offering in the segment. Having made its global debut earlier this year, the new X7 has been spotted testing in India for the first time ahead of a launch expected sometime next year. The all-new model will be taking on a host of other mammoths in the luxury SUV space including the Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7, Range Rover Velar and the likes. The camouflaged test mule spotted near Chennai suggests that BMW India is gearing up to introduce the model here that is likely to be locally assembled to keep costs competitive.

Also Read: 2019 BMW X7 Unveiled

The all-new BMW X7 will be offered in seven or six seater configurations

The all-new BMW X7 is based on the automaker's CLAR platform that also underpins the 7 Series, 5 Series and also the new generation X3. Visually, the new X7 takes design quotient a notch higher with that massive kidney grille, slim LED headlamps and muscular bumper with wheel arches. The BMW X7 is generous in dimensions and measures 5151 mm in length, 2000 mm in width and 1805 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 3105 mm, which will make for a roomier cabin in seven or six-seat options.

The 2019 BMW X7 will be the first SUV from the company to get three-row seating
 
Inside, the 2019 BMW X7 is being offered with a host of creature comforts while retaining a very BMW-ish cabin in design. The SUV will come with dual 12.3-inch touchscreen systems, a three-part panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, optional 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and more. In addition, expect all the fancy tech wizardry including gesture control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, navigation, massage seats and much more.

The new BMW X7 will be produced in the US and is likely to be locally assembled in India

Petrol engine options on the 2019 BMW X7 include the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder petrol with 335 bhp and a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol with 456 bhp. There will also be the 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel with 256 bhp, along with a more powerful 400 bhp version. A plug-in hybrid version is also said to be in the works, while an M badged model is the one we look forward to. All engines use the 8-speed automatic transmission and get all-wheel drive as standard. The system does come with the option to send power only to the rear wheels, while you get BMW's Dynamic Handling Package and the Off-Road Package.

The BMW X7 certainly won't be cheap and prices can be expected between the ₹ 80 lakh and ₹ 1 crore mark. More details on the new X7 are expected in the weeks to come.

Spy Image Source: Automobili Ardent on Instagram

