All New 330 BHP Ligier Sportscar To Be Revealed In September

The long forgotten Ligier, a French automobile and minibus maker created by former racing driver Guy Ligier, has announced its brand new model. The new model, touted to be a sportscar, will mark the company's 50 years in the industry with its official reveal scheduled for in September this year. Now, not much is known about the new sportscar from Ligier, but the company has revealed few extremely important bits. To be available from November this year, the Ligier Sportscar will be homologated under FIA E II SH regulation and is expected to be priced at around 89,000 euros ( ₹ 70.82 lakh).

As the information is quite less on this, we won't waste any more time and get to the details. The Ligier Sportscar is expected to churn out 330 bhp from its 3.7-litre V6 engine, coupled to 6-Speed sequential gearbox with paddle shift. As we speak, the company is developing this new range at its Onroak Automotive factories in France.

The name of the Ligier Sportscar is also under wraps at the moment however, what we do know is how the production version of the sportscar will look like. Going by the teaser image, the Ligier Sportscar is no doubt muscular in its appearance with an athletic rear end. It also features a large diffuser and a fixed rear wing, while the taillights will come with LED technology.

