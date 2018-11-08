All-Electric Jaguar I-Pace Bags German Car Of The Year Award

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace SUV has recently received the 2019 German Car Of The Year award. The first-ever production pure electric vehicle from the British carmaker, the Jaguar I-Pace won the prestigious title, competing against 58 other vehicles, earning the maximum votes from a panel of 12 expert journalists, after a series of comparison tests. The jury evaluated the cars based on design, performance, ride & handling, future viability and general relevance of each model on the road and at the Bilster Berg circuit.

Receiving the award, Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO, said, "We are extremely proud to receive this honour from the German media for our first fully electric vehicle, the Jaguar I-Pace. To get such an award in the homeland of premium brands is very precious."

Jaguar I-Pace is an SUV and is underpinned by an all-new aluminium platform

The Jaguar I-Pace is an SUV and is underpinned by an all-new aluminium platform along with two electric motors and Jaguar's own battery technology. The SUV is powered by a 90kWh battery pack, made up from 432 lithium-ion cells and mounted in a frame that's an integral structural component in the car's floor. The battery itself can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes, and every 15 minutes of charge gives it an additional 100 kilometres of range. Maximum range is 480 kilometres.

Visually, the Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar has also incorporated design elements from the C-X75, while taking some amount of inspiration from the E-Pace, F-Pace and even the F-Type for that matter. The all-electric car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central airdam. The car also comes with a set of sporty alloys, and turn-light-integrated ORVMs, while the F-Type-inspired rear section comes with sleek wraparound LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and plastic-cladding bumper.

Talking about the car, Jens Meiners, German Car Of The Year Award jury member and the spokesperson said, "The Jaguar I-PACE is not only the first premium electric vehicle from an established manufacturer, but it also makes uncompromising use of the advantages of an electrified vehicle architecture. Its performance is impressive, and its design and practicality stand out, which is why the I-Pace ultimately was the winner against strong competition."

The I-Pace has also been shortlisted for the Women's World Car of the Year Award, along with the E-Pace compact SUV. The winner will be announced on 12 November.

