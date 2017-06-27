All-Electric Aston Martin RapidE To Enter Production In 2019

British luxury carmaker, Aston Martin, has announced plans to introduce the company's all-electric model by 2019. Based on the electric Rapide concept that was unveiled about a couple of years back, the upcoming Aston Martin RapidE is set for a limited production run of just 155 cars and will be the first all-electric car from the company. For the development of the new RapidE, Aston Martin will be collaborating with Williams Advanced Engineering, which was also involved in the making of the original RapidE concept.

The new Aston Martin RapidE shares its underpinnings with the upcoming Rapide AMR concept, which is set to be the most powerful Rapide yet, while the looks and dynamics of the car have been picked up from the Rapide S. The RapidE will be a four-door model and the six-litre V12 engine will be replaced by an all-electric powertrain. According to the company, the new car will spearhead development of the brand's low- and zero-emission vehicle strategy laid out by Aston Martin's President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer. More information about the RapidE and its all-electric powertrain will be revealed in due course.

The All-electric Aston Martin RapidE is based on the electric Rapide concept showcased in 2015

Talking about the car, Dr Palmer said, "The RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin's values of seductive style and supreme performance don't merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it. The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin's vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers."

Electric Aston Martin RapidE will have a limited production run of just 155 cars

Talking about the RapidE project, Paul McNamara, Technical Director at Williams Advanced Engineering said, "This project with Aston Martin will draw on the extensive battery and EV experience we have accumulated and we are extremely pleased to be supporting this prestigious British company with their future electrification strategy."