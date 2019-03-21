New Cars and Bikes in India

AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India

With over two decades of experience, Manas Dewan comes to the Pune-based AJP Group and will be bringing automakers like UK's Scomadi scooters and US-based iconic brand Shelby to the country under a multi-brand franchise.

View Photos

AJP Group has announced the appointment of Manas Dewan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) for India. The Pune-based company started operations in 2007 in the UK for the import and export of luxury vehicles and also has had its presence in India ever since. The AJP Group is a multi-brand enterprise and has brought brands like Tunit, CT Exhausts and Imperial Weaves to the country. It also set-up the AJ Performance workshop in Pune that caters to the maintenance, restoration, custom jobs and sourcing performance parts for cars. In addition, the AJP Group has collaborated with British scooter brand Scomadi and US-based iconic auto brand Shelby and will be bringing the same to India soon.

Commenting on the appointment, AJP Group - CEO, Alexander Johnson said, "We are poised for incremental growth in the near future and Manas with his deep automotive experience and global exposure will lead our aggressive plans for the Indian subcontinent. The AJP Group is all-set to introduce its unique multi-brand franchisee model into India and Manas with his experience of managing businesses, brands and corporate strategy will lead this initiative.

8e0q8l5k

The Scomadi TT125 scooter will be the company's first offering for India

AJP Group will be bringing British performance scooter brand Scomadi to India later this year. The company was founded in 2009 by Frank Sanderson and Paul Melici and has been producing hand-built, limited-edition scooters since 2009. The scooters pack in a punch in terms of performance while maintaining retro-styling. The company is expected to bring the Scomadi TT125, a 125 cc scooter, as its first offering in India, and will establish its presence across the country with dealerships in major cities. As part of its strategy, the AJP Group will be retailing Scomadi, Shelby India, Tunit , CT Exhaust and Imperial Waves under a multi-brand outlets.

The Scomadi TT 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine tuned for about 10 bhp. The motor is sourced from Aprilia but gets a different bore and stroke and is produced in Thailand for the British bike maker. Internationally, the scooter can be factory-tuned to produce up to 14 bhp with specially modified cases. Other components are premium as well on the TT125 with Nissin sourced 220 mm disc brakes with CBS as standard. The scooter is underpinned by a tubular space frame chassis and gets double hydraulic shock absorbers at either end. The TT125 uses a large 11 litre fuel tank that leaves little room for storage. The scooter also gets a digital instrument console, LED headlamp and Pirelli tyres. It's not clear if India will get the same spec version as the UK.

0 Comments

Manas Dewan comes to the AJP Group after having spent two decades in the automotive industry and has worked with brands like Mercedes-Benz, Dow Chemicals, Bajaj Allianz, Cadillac, Hyundai, LG in India, the Middle East and Europe.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Scomadi Scooter AJP Group Shelby Manas Dewan

Latest News

New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
New Honda Activa 125 Spied Testing In India
AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India
AJP Group Appoints Manas Dewan As New COO, To Lead Scooter Brand Scomadi In India
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
2019 Hero Pleasure Spotted Undisguised
All-New BMW 1 Series Launch Confirmed For 2019
All-New BMW 1 Series Launch Confirmed For 2019
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Production To Start Again
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Production To Start Again
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe Facelift Revealed
2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe Facelift Revealed
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
10 Ways To Protect Your Car From Stains During Holi
10 Ways To Protect Your Car From Stains During Holi
2019 Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing Again
2019 Volkswagen Vento Facelift Spotted Testing Again
Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models
Toyota To Use Maruti Suzuki's Platforms To Develop New Models
Royal Enfield Classic & Thunderbird Range Get Optional Alloy Wheels
Royal Enfield Classic & Thunderbird Range Get Optional Alloy Wheels
2019 Datsun redi-GO Introduced With More Features
2019 Datsun redi-GO Introduced With More Features

Latest Bikes

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

₹ 2.71 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

₹ 2.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS

₹ 17.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

₹ 23.37 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Okinawa i-Praise

Okinawa i-Praise

₹ 1.23 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

₹ 53,050
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Bike Models

Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 52,941 - 60,527 *
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
Hero HF Deluxe i3s
₹ 50,528 *
Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
₹ 69,429 - 84,775 *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
Hero Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
₹ 61,186 - 62,138 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
View More
x
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
2020 KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Testing In India
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
Toyota And Suzuki Collaborate To Strengthen Their Alliance
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Triumph Motorcycles Recalls Over 12,000 Bikes In The US
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Honda CB1000R+ Limited Edition Revealed For Global Markets
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities