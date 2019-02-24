New Cars and Bikes in India

Aishwarya Pissay To Compete In Baja Aragon Rally 2019 In Dubai

Aishwarya Pissay has been confirmed for a second outing in the Baja Aragon Rally with TVS Racing with the two-day rally set to begin on March 7.

Aishwarya Pissay will be participating as a privateer entry, competing on a non-TVS bike

TVS Racing talent Aishwarya Pissay will be competing in the Baja Aragon Rally 2019 that will be held between March 7 and 9, in Dubai. This is the Sherco TVS rider's second outing at Baja Aragon having made her debut in the international rally last year. Pissay joins riders Adrien Metge and Michael Metge, as well as Lorenzo Santolino, all of which competed in the 2019 Dakar Rally earlier this year. Aishwarya will undergo a few days of training in the sand dunes of Dubai, leading up to Baja Aragon. The TVS Racing rider will be participating as a privateer entry, competing on a non-TVS bike at the event. This is because the manufacturer does not have presence in Dubai but will remain her principal sponsor.

The only female Indian rider to participate in the Baja Aragon Rally, Aishwarya had an impressive run in her maiden outing last year and finished 77th at the end of the first stage. However, a nasty crash on the second day forced her to forfeit the rally, and had to undergo a surgery after rupturing her pancreas.

Aishwarya Pissay has proved her mettle in the Indian rallying circuit having competed in a number of championships in the country. The rider participated in the 2017 Raid de Himalaya, Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), Dakshin Dare as well as the TVS Apache Ladies One Make Championship. The Baja Aragon Rally will give the young rider the much needed exposure and experience to train for the gruelling Dakar rally, where Aishwarya aspires to compete.

Aishwarya Pissay To Compete In Baja Aragon Rally 2019 In Dubai
Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila
Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila
2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Introduced With New Colours Internationally
2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 Introduced With New Colours Internationally
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard
