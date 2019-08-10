Aishwarya Pissay Set To Participate In Hungarian Baja

India's rally racer Aishwarya Pissay will be participating in the fourth and final round of the FIM Baja World Cup in Hungary this weekend. The Hungarian Baja will see the racer compete to win the championship in the women's category. The TVS talent leads the points table with 52 points, followed by Portugal's Rita Vieira (45) and Spaniard Sara Garcia Alvarez (36). The top three riders along with two other women riders will be heading into an exciting battle across 590 km of special stages.

Speaking about her participation, Aishwarya Pissay said, "Going into the Hungarian Baja, I am hopeful of performing better than in the previous round since the World Cup is at stake. It will not be easy as I have to negotiate nearly 590 Kms of Special Stages, but I am up to the challenge. After the last round in Spain, I stayed back to train. So, I have done pretty much all I can in terms of preparations. My focus here would be on performing well and the results will follow."

Pissay made her international rally debut earlier this year having secured a win in the first round in Dubai, followed by finishing third in Portugal and fifth in Baja Aragon in Spain.

The Hungarian Baja comprises five special stages at a total length of 588.26 km to be covered, along with a 205.66 km of liasion section. The competitors will be flagged-off late tonight for the first special section of 7.18 km near to a former mining town before heading out to complete the rally.

