New Cars and Bikes in India

After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards

The Jaguar I-Pace has won 66 global awards since it was revealed a little more than a year ago, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car, European Car of the Year, and German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year.

View Photos
The Jaguar I-Pace was the only car that won three categories at the World Car Awards 2019.

Highlights

  • The Jaguar I-Pace was the only car that won three awards at the WCOTY.
  • It also won The International Engine + Powertrain Of The Year Award.
  • It uses a 90 kWh lithium ion battery that delivers a range of 470 km.

Jaguar has been riding a wave of success at car award shows all across the globe with its all-electric offering the I-Pace. It was the only car that won three categories at the World Car Awards 2019 and now has won three more at The International Engine + Powertrain Of The Year Award. It has won the best electric powertrain, best new engine and the 345 bhp to 444 bhp category awards. A panel of 70 expert motoring journalists from 31 countries evaluated the powertrain on several parameters including performance, driveability, energy efficiency and refinement.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Pulls Off Historic Triple Win At 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards

Jaguar

Jaguar Cars

XJ

XF

XE

F-Pace

F-Type

voptu9vc The Jaguar I-Pace has scored five-star ratings at the Euro NCAP.

Speaking about the achievement, Ian Hoban, Powertrain Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said, "We've used all the benefits of state-of-the-art battery and motor technology to create a world-class electric vehicle. As well as zero emissions, the all-electric powertrain delivers an ideal balance of performance, refinement and range, together with outstanding responsiveness, agility and day-to-day usability. I-PACE is a true driver's car, and above all a true Jaguar. We set out to make the world's best all-electric performance SUV: these awards reflect that, and are fitting recognition for what the engineering team has achieved."

103ubfggIt is powered by a 90 kWh ithium-ion battery which offers a drive range of 470 km.

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of 470 km (WLTP) and can charge from 0-80 per cent in 40 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger. It is driven by two electric motors mounted on each axle which puts out 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The motors are compact and light and along with the transmission weigh just 78 kg. This favours the I-Pace lightweight which in-turn helps it to clock triple digit speeds in just 4.5 seconds.

jaguar i pace reviewThe Jaguar I-Pace has bagged 66 global awards since launch.
0 Comments

It has won 66 global awards since it was revealed little more than a year ago, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car, European Car of the Year, and German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Jaguar XJ with Immediate Rivals

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar
XJ
TAGS :
Jaguar I Pace Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy Jaguar & Land Rover Jaguar I-Pace Jaguar I-Pace India Launch Jaguar I-Pace Launch Jaguar I-Pace review Jaguar I-Pace SUV I-Pace I-Pace autonomous car I-Pace Electric SUV I-Pace Launch I-Pace S

Latest News

After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor
National Karting Championship Gets Bigger For 2019; JK Tyre Back As Sponsor
Ford Partners With Robots Maker Agility Robotics In Mobility Service Push
Ford Partners With Robots Maker Agility Robotics In Mobility Service Push
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Listed On India website, Confirms 9-Speed Automatic
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Listed On India website, Confirms 9-Speed Automatic
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
Government Think Tank Proposes Electrifying Motorbikes, Scooters In 6-8 Years: Report
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Ford EcoSport Thunder Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Honda Issues Recall For 1.37 Lakh SUVs Globally; India Unaffected
Honda Issues Recall For 1.37 Lakh SUVs Globally; India Unaffected
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kia SP2i Compact SUV Interior Unveiled In Sketches
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results: How To Check Election Result
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Renault Clio Based On The CMF-B Platform Bags Five-Star Ratings In Euro NCAP; Stands Relevant For The Indian Market
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Niki Lauda: Calculative, Resilient, Three-Time World Champion
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Tata Intra Compact Truck Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 5.35 Lakh
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020

Popular Cars

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.46 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Qute

Bajaj Qute

₹ 2.77 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.3
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Jaguar Cars

Jaguar XJ
Jaguar XJ
₹ 1.31 Crore *
Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF
₹ 57.97 - 71.79 Lakh *
Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE
₹ 46.47 - 54.95 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
₹ 73.63 - 73.84 Lakh *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
View More
x
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Harley-Davidson To Enter 250-500 cc Motorcycle Segment In 2020
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Kona Electric India Launch Details Out
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
MG Hector: Interior Explained In Detail
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities