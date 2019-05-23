After World Car Of The Year, Jaguar I-Pace Wins Powertrain Awards

The Jaguar I-Pace was the only car that won three categories at the World Car Awards 2019.

Jaguar has been riding a wave of success at car award shows all across the globe with its all-electric offering the I-Pace. It was the only car that won three categories at the World Car Awards 2019 and now has won three more at The International Engine + Powertrain Of The Year Award. It has won the best electric powertrain, best new engine and the 345 bhp to 444 bhp category awards. A panel of 70 expert motoring journalists from 31 countries evaluated the powertrain on several parameters including performance, driveability, energy efficiency and refinement.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Pulls Off Historic Triple Win At 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards

The Jaguar I-Pace has scored five-star ratings at the Euro NCAP. The Jaguar I-Pace has scored five-star ratings at the Euro NCAP.

Speaking about the achievement, Ian Hoban, Powertrain Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said, "We've used all the benefits of state-of-the-art battery and motor technology to create a world-class electric vehicle. As well as zero emissions, the all-electric powertrain delivers an ideal balance of performance, refinement and range, together with outstanding responsiveness, agility and day-to-day usability. I-PACE is a true driver's car, and above all a true Jaguar. We set out to make the world's best all-electric performance SUV: these awards reflect that, and are fitting recognition for what the engineering team has achieved."

It is powered by a 90 kWh ithium-ion battery which offers a drive range of 470 km. It is powered by a 90 kWh ithium-ion battery which offers a drive range of 470 km.

The Jaguar I-Pace is powered by a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of 470 km (WLTP) and can charge from 0-80 per cent in 40 minutes using a 100 kW DC charger. It is driven by two electric motors mounted on each axle which puts out 394 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque. The motors are compact and light and along with the transmission weigh just 78 kg. This favours the I-Pace lightweight which in-turn helps it to clock triple digit speeds in just 4.5 seconds.

The Jaguar I-Pace has bagged 66 global awards since launch. The Jaguar I-Pace has bagged 66 global awards since launch.

It has won 66 global awards since it was revealed little more than a year ago, including the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car, European Car of the Year, and German, Norwegian and UK Car of the Year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.