After Volkswagen, Lamborghini To Skip Paris Motor Show 2018

Lamborghini did not participate in the 2016 Paris Motor Show either but 2020 cannot be ruled out

Auto shows globally aren't making the right headlines these days with dropping footfalls and inflated budgets shying manufacturers away. After German auto giant Volkswagen said it won't participate in the Paris Motor Show 2018, Group company Lamborghini too has confirmed its absence from the motor show. The Paris Motor Show happens once in every two years and is considered to be the biggest auto show in Europe with respect to the number of footfalls. However, Lamborghini has become the 10th manufacturer to announce its absence from the biennial event this year, alongside the likes of Volkswagen, Nissan, Infiniti, Ford, Volvo, Subaru, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Opel.

For Lamborghini though, this won't be the first time it's given the Paris Motor Show a miss. The Italian automaker skipped the event in 2016 as well, along with Bentley. The latter though is likely to make a re-entry this year with the new Continental GTC and Flying Spur in the offing. That said, car makers, more so of the VW family, are finding it increasingly difficult to remain a part of the auto shows that command millions of dollars in marketing spends and press coverage.

Post the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen has been assessing its participation in motor shows globally over the past year. The German automaker chose to skip the Frankfurt motor show last year, along with the Detroit Motor Show. The company also skipped the Delhi Auto Expo in India, even though it did organise events independent of the expo around the same time.

When asked about Volkswagen's absence from Paris, the automaker had issued a statement saying, “The Volkswagen brand is continually reassessing the relevance of its participation in international car shows.” The company added it could organize its own events in the city during the exhibition.

That said, Volkswagen's other sub-brands including SEAT, Audi and Porsche are confirmed to participate in the biennial event. The automaker has also said that although it chooses to skip Paris this year, the manufacturer could return in 2020.

Meanwhile, the 2018 Paris Motor Show will be held between October 2-14, and will see participation from home brands like Renault, Citroen and Peugeot. Also showcasing their new offerings will be Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Smart, Suzuki, Lexus and the likes.

That said, brands are looking more actively at introducing digital engagement across various platforms. The digital landscape has introduced new avenues of marketing for brands and better and more effective reach to potential customers and fans alike. Moreover, certain manufacturers are opting to engage in marketing events outside the exhibition venue within the same city, keeping expenditures in check.

Apart from Paris, the upcoming Detroit Motor Show 2019 will also see several major brands skip the show including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Mercedes has chosen to participate in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 instead that has increasingly taken the lead over Detroit in footfalls and media coverage. The Detroit Motor Show management did say earlier this month that the annual show will return in a revamped and bigger format, attracting audiences back to the show. That being said, motor shows across the world will really have to step up their game if they want to see major players participate.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.