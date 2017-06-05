After 10 Years In The Company, Ravindra Pisharody Resigns From Tata Motors

Ravindra Pisharody has resigned as the Executive Director (Commercial Vehicle), Tata Motors, citing personal reasons. He will no longer serve as the Director of the company either. "Mr. Ravindra Pisharody has resigned from his role as Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles), and as a Director of the Company and its Associated Companies, due to personal reasons. Mr. Pisharody will continue to serve the Company until further notice." the company said in a statement issued to us.

Ravindra Pisharody has served as the Executive Director (CV) since 21 June, 2012 and had joined Tata Motors in 2007. Under his regime, Tata Motors launched a host of CV's but recently the company has not really been able to capitalise on its lead. In the past couple of years, Tata Motors has lost ground to Ashok Leyland in the buses and high-tonnage trucks department. In FY 16-17, Tata Motors' share in the medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles (MHCV) segment, including buses, fell to 49.2 per cent from 51.9 per cent a year ago. This data comes to us from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). It hasn't helped that the market share of heavy duty trucks too has fallen from 58 percent in FY 2014-15 to 53 per cent in FY 16-17. Just last month the company's Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle sales fell 40 per cent, while overall commercial vehicles sales dropped 13 per cent with just 23,606 units being sold.

Tata Motors has said in statements that the decline in the sale of commercial vehicles has been because of various reasons, ranging from demonetisation to the ban of selling BS III vehicles from the 1st of April 2017. Tata Motors will be making an announcement of Pisharody's successor in due course, it announced that Satish Borwankar had been appointed as the Executive Director, for a period of 2 years and he'll be taking charge as the Chief Operating Officer, with immediate effect.