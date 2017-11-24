Actor Varun Dhawan Gets A Stinker From The Mumbai Police For Traffic Violation

Actor Varun Dhawan was leaning out of his car to take a selfie with a fan in the middle of the traffic

Actor Varun Dhawan of Judwaa 2 and Badlaapur fame recently received a stinker from the Mumbai Police for taking a selfie with a fan in open traffic. The young actor was caught on camera leaning out of his car to take a selfie with a female fan who was sitting in an adjoining auto rickshaw. When this picture came to their attention, the Mumbai Police immediately posted it on their official twitter handle tagging the actor and pointing out how Dhawan put his, and his fan's life in danger with this act.

The Mumbai Police rightly pointed out that Varun Dhawan being a youth icon he is expected to be more responsible. The tweet also said that actor will be getting an E-Challan for this traffic offence and if such an act is repeated they will have to take harsher measures.

.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Apparently, the actor was in his SUV waiting for the green light when he noticed his admirer trying to take a picture of him from the adjoining auto rickshaw. As a courtesy, Varun Dhawan offered to take a selfie with her by leaning out of the window of his vehicle, while the girl did the same from the auto. Within about an hour of the tweet going live, Varun Dhawan also took to twitter replying to the tweet, apologising for his actions. He also justified that the vehicles were stationary and also that he did not want to hurt the sentiment of a fan. The actor also said that next time he will keep road safety in mind and won't encourage such acts.

My apologies 🙏 Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017

Replying to Varun Dhawan's apology, the Mumbai Police said that though his intent was good, it was still risky to lean out or a car in traffic, even from a stationary vehicle and such acts can be distracting for others considering his popularity.

Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit https://t.co/jKqosfH6V3 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

While we understand the actor's sentiments, nevertheless this is a very serious matter and by doing so the actor has not only risked the lives of both of them but also created a traffic distraction, risking lives of others on the road. The fact that there was a photographer at the same signal to take a photo of the act itself shows the kind of distraction this act might have created. This could also have prompted other nearby fans to step out of their vehicles to meet the actor or take a selfie thus creating a major chaos. In any case, we truly appreciate the quick thinking of the Mumbai Police in using social media to not only make the actor realise his mistake, but also create an example for other actors and fans alike.

