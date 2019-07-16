Actor Taapsee Pannu Gifts Sister Shagun The Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass has been a game changer for the American automaker in India and SUV is certainly fancied by the regular folk and celebrities alike. Joining the latter list of personalities is actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently took delivery of the Compass SUV. The actor gifted the Compass to her to sister Shagun Pannu as a surprise and took to social media to share pictures and videos of the same. The actor has bought the Jeep Compass Limited Plus variant of the SUV that offers more value for the price.

Taapsee surprised her sister Shagun with the new Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass Limited Plus is priced from ₹ 21.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and can be had as a Diesel 4x2, Petrol AT or a Diesel 4x4 option. The new trim was launched in September last year replacing the Limited (O) trim and brings a number of range-topping features to the SUV at a more value-friendly price. While the SUV looks visually the same, the Limited Plus adds bi-xenon projector headlamps with auto on function, larger 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels; panoramic sunroof, 8-way power adjustable driver's seat along with 4-way power lumbar support and memory function,

The Limited Plus also gets a larger 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Lastly, the SUV comes with six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming inside rear view mirror and more as part of the standard kit.

The Jeep Compass Limited Plus is the top-of-the-line variant below the newly launched Trailhawk

Power continues to come from the same 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel that churns out 171 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The petrol version draws power from the 1.4-litre Multi Air engine that produces 161 bhp and peak torque of 250 Nm. The motor is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch on the Limited Plus trim.

