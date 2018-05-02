Actor Rohit Roy Trades His Honda Rune For The Indian Scout Bobber

Actor and motorcyclist Rohit Roy is the latest of the celebrities to take a premium motorcycle home. The actor took delivery of the Indian Scout Bobber cruiser at a special event in Mumbai, which joins his garage amidst several other exotic vehicles. Speaking to CarAndBike, Roy revealed that he had to let go of his prized and the very rare Honda Rune to make way for the Scout Bobber. But given the Indian motorcycle is a lot more versatile to ride, he should be spotted more often on the saddle. The Indian Scout Bobber is priced at ₹ 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is brought to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Rohit Roy with Polaris India CEO Pankaj Dubey and the Scout Bobber)

The Indian Scout Bobber is is based on the standard Scout but is a lot more darker with respect to styling for a more distinctive appearance. The fenders are chopped, flat-track style handlebar, leather seats and gets knobby tyres, making it friendly on rough terrain. Roy's Scout Bobber is finished in an all-black paint scheme and certainly looks menacing. Compared to the standard Scout, the foot pegs have been pushed back by 38 mm on the Scout Bobber, changing the seat position.

The Indian Scout Bobber takes on the Triumph Bonneville Bobber in the segment)

In terms of power, the Indian Scout Bobber uses the same engine as the standard Scout. The bike uses a 1311 cc liquid-cooled, V-twin engine tuned to produce 99 bhp and 97.7 Nm of peak torque available at 6000 rpm. The power unit is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike rides on new telescopic forks at the front, while the rear suspension has been lowered by 25 mm. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end, while ABS if offered as standard.

Honda Rune

Talking about Rohit Roy's Honda Rune, the limited edition bike originally produced in 2003 and was based on the Valkyrie cruiser with production limited to 600 units. While the motorcycle has been a collectible in the actor's garage. The Kaabil actor explained that he found little time to ride the cruiser over the years. Hence, he decided to opt for a bike that he can ride in the city as well as the highway, and the Scout Bobber meets those requirements, he said.

Now discontinued, power on the Honda Rune came from the 1832 cc ilquid-cooled, six-cylinder engine tuned for 117 bhp and peak torque of 167 Nm. The motor was paired to a 5-speed gearbox and the naked chrome-induced naked styling made it hard to miss when out on the open road. The bike was imported from Singapore when Roy purchased it over a decade ago and cost around ₹ 25 lakh at the time.

