Actor Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving The Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini recently delivered its 50th Urus SUV in India, making it the Italian automaker's most popular offering yet. Th popularity of Lamborghini Urus has been surging ever since its launch and it now seems actor Ranveer Singh too has been smitten by one of the fastest SUVs in the world. The Indian film star was recently spotted driving the Lamborghini Urus near his residence in Mumbai, hinting that the highly desirable model could soon join his garage. A car aficionado, Singh has had an eclectic collection of wheels over the years and the Urus will be a nice addition sporting a price tag of ₹ 3 crore (ex-showroom).

The Lamborghini Urus snapped is finished in the Rosso Anteros shade with a red and black interior

It's not clear at the moment if Ranveer Singh bought the Urus or is just taking a test drive. The car pictured is wearing temporary registration plates and is finished in the Rosso Anteros shade that certainly looks menacing. What has made the Urus so popular globally has been the practicality quotient of the performance SUV. Sold alongside the supercars like the Aventador and the Huracan, the Urus manages to offer a second row of seats and easy ingress and egress without compromising on performance.

Speaking of which, the Lamborghini Urus sports a front-mounted (as opposed to a mid-engined layout) 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo motor shared with the Huracan that produces 641 bhp and a whopping 850 Nm of peak torque. The V8 engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter, and comes with a central torsion differential 4 Wheel Drive with torque vectoring rear differential. The SUV can hit the 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds, before topping out at 305 kmph, which is incredible considering this bull weighs about 2.2 tonnes. The Urus did hold the title of being the fastest SUV in the world, but was recently beaten by the Bentley Bentayga Speed.

Powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus makes do with 641 bhp and 850 Nm

The Lamborghini Urus is also the only model in the brand's current line-up that can actually go off the tarmac, unless you feel adventurous. The car uses an adaptive suspension setup that can be adjusted to meet the race track requirements and also on broken surface. Braking performance comes from the massive 440 mm front and 370 mm rear carbon ceramic brakes, while riding on 21-inch wheels. The Urus comes with a total of six driving modes including Strada, Sport, Corsa and Neve (Snow) modes. The other two driving modes ar off-road specific and are aptly called Terra.

The Gully Boy actor knows his way around cars and has had an interesting collection over the years. This includes the Range Rover, Jaguar XJL, Aston Martin Rapide, Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach, Mercedes-Benz GLS with a matte black paint scheme and more. It is also interesting that Singh's close friend and actor Arjun Kapoor owns the Maserati Levante, which is a direct rival to the Urus. We would like to see the boys take the performance SUVs out for a spin together.

