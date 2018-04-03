Actor R. Madhavan Misses His Indian Roadmaster

It's hard to keep motorcyclists away from their motorcycles for long and that seems to be the case with actor Ranganathan Madhavan or R. Madhavan as well. While his love for motorcycles is unprecedented and known to all, the actor/enthusiast is currently away from his motorcycles as he recovers from a surgery. In fact, Maddy particularly misses his newest prized possession, the Indian Roadmaster cruiser, which he acquired late last year around the festival of Diwali. The actor took to Twitter recently to convey how much he missed the "big boy" and would not be able to ride for the next three months.

So so inviting and an invitation I cannot accept for the next three months.The withdrawal symptom is such a downer. My big boy awaits. @PankajDubey1967 @IndianMotorIND pic.twitter.com/Tbag3jJyvH — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 29, 2018

Madhavan tweeted, "So so inviting and an invitation I cannot accept for the next three months.The withdrawal symptom is such a downer. My big boy awaits. @PankajDubey1967 @IndianMotorIND"

The Breathe series actor underwent a shoulder surgery in February after sustaining an injury while working out in the gym. There were also earlier reports that Madhavan had sustained an injury in a similar location two years ago, while shooting for his bilingual sports drama Irudhi Suttru (Saala Khadoos in Hindi), but didn't find time in the past years to go under the knife. The surgery though is keeping the actor out of action or rather action scenes for five months, as per reports. Nevertheless, an earlier tweet by Maddy confirmed that he is on the road to recovery.

Shoulder surgery done... fighter back on track... cannot feel my right arm ha ha ha... https://t.co/azS3UPct98 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 26, 2018

Coming to Madhavan's "big boy", the Indian Roadmaster is one of the most sought American luxury cruisers on sale in the country. The Roadmaster brings the iconic vintage styling from the older Indian bikes in a modern and more luxurious package with features like LED lights, heated seats and grips, adjustable floorboards, electronically adjustable windshield, cruise control and panniers that offer up to 64.4 litres of storage capacity. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers access to navigation, music, and even smartphone pairing.

(R Madhavan with his Indian Roadmaster)

Power on the Indian Roadmaster comes from the 1811 cc Thunderstroke 111, V-Twin engine that belts out 138 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox that helps propel the rear wheel. The Roadmaster is one of the top-of-the-line offerings from Indian and is priced at ₹ 42.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

We wish Maddy a speed recovery and hope to see him back on the saddle very soon.

