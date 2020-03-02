Actor Mohanlal Brings Home Toyota Vellfire Luxury MPV

Actor Mohanlal has become the first owner of the newly launched Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV in Kerala. Images of the superstar taking delivery of the new offering have made their way online and shows a white Vellfire being handed over. The Toyota Vellfire was launched late last month and is priced at ₹ 79.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes to India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and competes against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the segment. Luxury panel vans are s niche offering and intended to offer absolute comfort over long distances. The Vellfire comes to India in a single - Executive Lounge - fully-equipped version and we do think Mohanlal will appreciate his new ride.

In terms of creature comforts, the Toyota Vellfire is stocked with two captain seats in the second row complete with the reclining function, electronic footrest and a fore-aft slide function. The seats also get ventilation, a roof-mounted entertainment screen with HDMI and WiFi support. The cabin can be had in either beige or black leather upholstery options with wood inserts, while a 17-speaker JBL sound system takes care of your acoustic needs. The Vellfire also get dual sunroofs.

Toyota says the Vellfire has already been sold out for three months that equates to over 150 units reserved for India

Power on the Toyota Vellfire comes from a 2.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 87 bhp at 4700 rpm and 198 Nm of peak torque available between 2800-4000 rpm. The engine is paired with two electric motors that are mounted on either axle. The electric motors produce 105 kW and 50 kW respectively, while the combined power output stands at 196 bhp. An e-CVT sends power to the front wheels, while the electronic 4WD ensures improved high-speed stability.

Toyota says the Vellfire has already been sold out for three months that equates to over 150 units reserved for India. The automaker is targeting celebrities with its newest offering, which is presently its most expensive too in India.

