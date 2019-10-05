Actor Milind Soman Is the First To Drive The Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors recently announced that its first electric vehicle to be based on the company's new Ziptron electric powertrain technology will be the Tata Nexon EV. Expected to be launched sometime in early 2020, most likely at the Auto Expo 2020, the new Nexon Electric will also be the first EV from Tata to be launched for private buyers. To promote the new electric vehicle technology and the upcoming Nexon EV, the company has signed-up actor/model Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar for "The Ultimate Electric Drive". As part of this new campaign, Milind and Ankita will be driving the electric subcompact SUV across different terrains of India to test the Nexon EVs capabilities.

The Tata Nexon EV will be the first electric car to be driven from Manali to Leh

The new video campaign will see the celebrity couple drive the Tata Nexon electric vehicle from Manali to Leh. Considered to be one of the roughest and toughest routes in India, Tata says that this drive will be a test for the Nexon EV to show that it's capable of handling all kinds of temperatures, terrains and altitude. In fact, Tata Motors also claims that the Nexon EV will be the first electric car to be driven from Manali to Leh.

Tata has announced that all cars to features this technology will offer a range of over 250 km

The video doesn't share any details about the electric powertrain or the car, and neither do we get to see the styling updates made to the Nexon EV, given the heavy camouflage. This is a pre-production prototype vehicle, and the styling of the production car will be different. While the video does offer us a sneak peek of the cabin, the seating layout is identical to the regular Tata Nexon, but most of the dashboard elements have been camouflaged. However with do get a glimpse of the instrument cluster, which appears to be all-digital units will offer information like battery level, range, and more. The steering and other bits on this prototype look identical to the regular Nexon.

As for the Ziptron powertrain technology, Tata has announced that all cars to features this technology will offer a range of over 250 km on a single charge. It will use a Lithium-Ion battery, which will be liquid-cooled and IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. Tata has also announced that it will be offering 8-years warranty on the battery, and as for the electric motor, it is a permanent magnet AC motor with regenerative braking which charges the battery on the drive.

As of now, Tata Motors has only released the first episode of this video campaign, and the upcoming episodes are likely to reveal a bit more details about the car's performance, charging capabilities and other aspects.

