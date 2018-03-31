Actor Kunal Kemmu Gifts Himself A Brand New Ducati Scrambler

Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu (also spelled as Kemmu) has recently gifted himself a brand new Ducati Scrambler motorcycle. The 34-year-old actor of the of Go Goa Gone and Golmaal Series fame, took the delivery of his new Ducati Scrambler Icon variant sometime this month and the images have been posted on Ducati India's official Twitter page. The actor, who is known to be a keen rider, already has a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 in his garage, which will now be joined by this beautiful Italian machine. In fact, Kunal has also posted an image from one of his early morning rides, on his new Ducat Scrambler, on his Instagram page.

The new Ducati Scrambler is a neo-retro motorcycle and is essentially a contemporary take on the iconic Scrambler built back in the 1970s for the American market. The Ducati Scrambler Icon is the most affordable offering from the Italian motorcycle marque in India and is priced at ₹ 7.23 lakh for the base Red colour model, while Yellow and Silver option the Kunal has brought comes with a price tag of ₹ 7.33 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).

Complementing the classic looks of the Ducati Scrambler are a bunch of modern features like - the classic round headlamp with LED daytime running lights around it, and a single-pod LED instrument panel with read-outs for speedometer, tachometer, service interval and more. On the equipment front, the bike comes with 41 mm upside down (USD) Kayaba front forks and Kayaba rear shock, with preload and rebound adjustment feature. The Icon gets an 18-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheel up front and a 17-inch, 10-spoke wheel at the rear, both shod in Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres (110 mm up front and 180 mm at the back).

The Ducati Scrambler is powered by an 803 cc Desmodromic L-Twin, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum of 73 Bhp at 8,250 rpm and develops 67 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed transmission.

