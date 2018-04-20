Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Takes Delivery Of His Mercedes-AMG G63

Movie celebrities have been on a buying spree this season and joining this bandwagon is actor and producer Jimmy Sheirgill, who has added the mighty Mercedes-AMG G63 to his garage. The Affalterbach-tuned G-Wagen is the flagship SUV from the Stuttgart-based manufacurer and is already a popular offering globally. With performance SUVs being the norms this season, the Mohabbatein actor's choice certainly does not come as a surprise. Sheirgill has opted for a white Mercedes-AMG G63 with prices for the SUV starting at ₹ 2.18 crore (ex-showroom).

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one of the most iconic SUVs of all time since 1979, having served in the German army. The G63 AMG SUV holds true to the original design, while receiving modern updates in terms of projector headlamps, LED DRLs and the 21-inch 5-spoke AMG alloy wheels. The model purchased by the actor is the outgoing version of the SUV with the new generation G-Wagen already unveiled internationally earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show.

(The Mercedes-AMG G63 is powered by a 5.5-litre twin turbo V8 engine)

Apart from being an urban poser, the Mercedes-AMG G63 is also known for its strong off-roading capabilities, should you require them. That said, the motor underneath the hood does make the G63 more drag strip ready. Power comes from a 5.5-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine tuned to produce a whopping 544 bhp and 760 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission and also comes with Mercedes' 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 210 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 also comes with AMG ride control and sports suspension with active curve system roll stabilisation. You also get 100 per cent differential locks, blind-spot assist, COMAND online system, Parktronic Assist and whole lot more. While it may look utilitarian, the G63 AMG is every bit luxurious on the inside iwth AMG carbon-fibre trim, two-tone seats finished with designo black or brown leather.

(The G-Wagen has been around since 1979 and the design largely remains unchanged even today)

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is quite a hit with those wanting to make a statement, but is also a rare model to spot in B-town amidst the slew of Range Rover, Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs. Apart from Jimmy Sheirgill now, actor Ranbir Kapoor is also known to own the G63 AMG, also in white. Jimmy's previous cars have known to be a Range Rover and a Harley-Davidson bike.

In the past few months, several Indian film actors have acquired a new vehicle to their garage. Most recently it was Farhan Akhtar who took the keys to his Jeep Grand Cherokee, while Akshay Kumar was also seen taking delivery of his Jeep Compass. Meanwhile, actors Kunal Kemmu and Arshad Warsi were seen opting for Ducati bikes - the Scrambler and Monster 797 respectively.

