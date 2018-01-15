Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Is The Newest Jeep Compass Owner

The Jeep Compass went on sale in India last year and has truly been a game changer for the automaker and the segment alike. While it has been a top seller for Jeep and also recipient of several accolades including NDTV CNB's 'Car of the Year' and 'SUV of the Year' 2018, the five-seater UV has found a new owner to its list. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is the newest owner of the Jeep Compass in the country, and Jeep India took to its social media handles to announce the same. The actor seems to have opted for a red coloured model, possibly a petrol automatic.

Jeep Compass 17.73 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Jeep Compass Wins Car Of The Year 2018

(The Jeep Compass turned out to be a game changer for the automaker in India)

The Jeep Compass is one of the most lucrative choices in the SUV space right now and the American automaker hit the jackpot by getting the pricing right. The model competes against a host of rivals including the Hyundai Tucson, Mahindra XUV500 and even the Tata Hexa. In fact, the Compass is one of the top sellers at present, in a segment largely dominated by the XUV500.

The Jeep Compass SUV draws power from both petrol and diesel engines. Diesel power comes from the 2.0-litre MultiJet turbocharged engine tuned for 170 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while paired to a 6-speed manual. The petrol engine, on the other hand, is a 1.4-litre turbo unit that churns out 160 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol is offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed, twin-clutch automatic transmission options. The diesel automatic is on its way as well and is expected to go on sale sometime later this year.

(Jeep Compass Petrol comes in three variants - Sport, Limited, Limited (O))

India serves as the global manufacturing hub for the Jeep Compass right-hand drive variants, and this has led to the automaker offering a competitive pricing on the Compass. The model is produced at Fiat's Ranjangaon facility, near Pune and is exported to a number of markets including the UK, Japan and Australia.

The ownership though seems to be an association of the Jeep brand with the actor. Last year, the automaker made a similar tie-up with actor Saif Ali Khan, who owns the Grand Cherokee SRT perforamnce SUV. At present, the Compass is priced between ₹ 15.16 lakh and ₹ 21.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.