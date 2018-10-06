Actor Hrithik Roshan Will Be The Brand Ambassador For The Upcoming Refreshed Tata Tigor

Tata Motors has recently signed in star actor Hrithik Roshan for it soon-to-be-launched updated 2018 Tata Tigor sub-compact sedan. The car, which is slated to be launched this month, on October 10, has been in the making for quite a few months now, and Tata has finally decided to launch it this festive season. The updated Tata Tigor will be the third launch from Tata Motor for this festive season, after the Nexon Kraz edition and the new Tiago NRG cross-hatch..

Endorsing the stylish Tata Tigor, Hrithik Roshan said, "I am honoured to be associated with the Tata Motors family and excited to be part of this journey. The Tata Tigor is a modern stylish sedan, with fantastic features. I really like its coupe-inspired design, which gives it a very luxurious feel. I wish Tata Tigor good luck ahead of its launch."

The #AllNewTigor, a modern stylish sedan with fantastic features is coming soon to provide a premium drive experience. We're excited to have Bollywood’s style icon- @iHrithik on board as the brand ambassador for the new Tigor. #TheSedanForTheStars. Visit https://t.co/P6kQkpLZuU pic.twitter.com/jW2Vi0hlKD October 5, 2018

Speaking on this association, Mayank Pareek - President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We are very excited to have Bollywood's most loved style icon - Hrithik Roshan on board as the brand ambassador for the new Tigor. Built with immense attention to detail, the new Tigor promises to provide its inmates with a premium drive experience. Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan the new Tigor stands for versatility, consistent strong performance and unparalleled style."

The updated Tata Tigor will come with new styling elements and features, both outside as well as inside. Based on a spy image we shared back in August, and a teaser released by the company, we know that the car will get a new LED taillamps and a, larger touchscreen infotainment system with lesser buttons and knobs for in-car controls. The new 6.5-inch display will be similar to the one on the Nexon and is expected to come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as part of the feature list, along with navigation. Engine options will be the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.05-litre diesel engine, with transmission duties taken care of by a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in the movie Super 30, which is a biopic based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program Super 30.

