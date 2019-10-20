Actor Hema Malini Brings Home The MG Hector

Veteran actor and Member of Parliament, Hema Malini is the newest customer to join the MG family. The actor brought home the MG Hector and actor was recently seen taking delivery of her newest possession as part of the celebrations for her 71st birthday on October 16, 2019. Vehicle records suggest that the Baghban actor has purchased the top-of-the-line diesel Sharp variant of the Hector SUV. A video posted by the automaker's Mumbai-based dealership also revealed her reasons for choosing the car based on her requirements. Interestingly, Hema Malini first saw the car on display at one of the airports, which piqued her interest in the car. In case, you were wondering if those displays do convert into sales, here's your answer.

The video further reveals that Mrs Malini wanted a car that offered "little height" for easy ingress and egress, and a good view of the outside world with an upright seating posture. That's also where the MG Hector manages to secure top points with spacious second row, comfortable seat and a high seating position with wide windows. Given the fact that the actor has opted for the range-topping trim, the MG Hector will also come loaded with a tonne of equipment including the panoramic sunroof, 360-degreee camera, ambient lighting, leather upholstered seats, push-button start and the massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, voice command feature and more. There's also the app-based remote control option that allows owners to pre-cool the cabin and set the temperature of the car using a smartphone.

Hema Malini has bought the top-of-the-line MG Hector 2.0 Diesel Sharp version with all goodies

On the safety front, the MG Hector gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Assist, cruise control and more. Power on the SUV comes from a 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat that develops 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The MG Hector Diesel Sharp is currently priced at ₹ 17.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and remains one of the mass market friendly cars in the actor's garage. The Parliamentarian has also owned a number of SUVs in the past including the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Hyundai Santa Fe, Audi Q5 and even the Mercedes E-Class.

