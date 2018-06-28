Actor Bobby Deol is having the time of his life right now with the release of his latest movie Race 3. While the movie isn't really doing any wonders with poor reviews, it did set the cash registers ringing and Bobby has been appreciated for his role. Very well then, the younger Deol certainly knows how to celebrate it seems and enjoying this new phase in his career, the actor recently took delivery of the Range Rover Sport priced around ₹ 1.2 crore. A car fanatic himself, the Deol family is known to have a fleet of luxury offerings in their garage and the new Range Rover Sport clearly stands tall as the imposing new SUV it is.

Bobby's Range Rover Sport is the 2017 edition, while bookings for the MY2018 versions have already commenced since April and will be unveiled later today. The actor has opted for the diesel variant of the Range Rover Sport that is powered by a 3.0-litre SDV6 oil burner that is tuned for 255 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Range Rover Sport not only makes for a comfortable and luxurious ride, but can also do some spirited driving on and off tarmac.

With respect to the 2019 Range Rover Sport, the SUV comes with styling cues including the Pixel-laser LED headlights, new atlas mesh grille design and touch pro duo infotainment system. The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also come with new Executive Class rear seating option that is offered with power deployable centre console, heated seats with 'Hot-stone' massage function, gesture-controlled sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant's hand movement, and adaptive cruise control.

Apart from the Range Rover Sport, Bobby Deol has a host of other luxury cars including the Land Rover Freelander 2, Range Rover Vogue, W221 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Porsche Cayenne. The Deol family is also known to have to the Porsche 911 and the Range Rover Evoque, among other offerings.

