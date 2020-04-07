Actor Benedict Cumberbatch Posts A Message For Indian Fans Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

It's one of the most trying times for humanity as the coronavirus pandemic has spread to almost all corners of the world. As we enter the third week of the lockdown in India, it's more important to have some positivity around to keep ourselves sane. In these difficult times, actor and MG Motor India brand ambassador Benedict Cumberbatch has posted a message for his Indian fans asking them to be resilient and follow the lockdown in order to contain further spreading of COVID-19.

In a video posted on MG Motor India's social handles, Benedict Cumberbatch spoke about how he's been thinking about India. The actor has been observing social distancing and is staying indoors during the lockdown in the UK. He also spoke about separation being hard from families, elders, friends, and loved ones under these circumstances, especially given the conditions in India. But it's important that we follow all the norms because we are all in this together. He further said that he is thinking about India and his fans here, and hopes to speak again during happier times.

The love in the MG family flows strong and deep. MG brand ambassador, Benedict Cumberbatch shares a beautiful message in these difficult times. #ItsAHumanThing to stay connected despite the distance. #StaySafeStayHome pic.twitter.com/UZYqbNQsXx — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) April 7, 2020

With a few more days left for the 21-day lockdown to end, it's important that we do not lose focus and continue to observe all the rules and step out only when necessary. Benedict is also doing the same and the video was made by him while staying indoors.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up to reprise his role as Dr. Steven Strange in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness for Marvel Studios. He will also play the character in Disney's streaming service-based show WandaVision that will be a lead-in for the second installment of the Dr. Strange movie. Some of the other projects that Cumberbatch has been working on include Prisoner 760, The Power of the Dog, Ironbark and Louis Wain. The actor was working on a couple of projects before the lockdown was imposed in the UK.

