Actor Arshad Warsi Adds The Ducati Monster 797 To His Garage

The Indian film industry certainly loves Italian exotic motorcycles and there are plenty of bike enthusiasts in the circle. Well, the latest Bollywood actor to join this list of Italian mean machine owners is Arshad Warsi who recently added the Ducati Monster 797 to his garage. Priced at ₹ 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom), images of the actor taking the delivery of his Monster 797 Dark Edition were shared by Ducati Infinity, the brand's Mumbai-based dealer. Warsi joins his Golmaal co-star Kunal Khemu in the Ducatista club, with Khemu having purchased the Ducati Scrambler recently.

Ducati Monster 797 8.51 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Actor Kunal Kemmu Gifts Himself A Ducati Scrambler

New member in my family, my #DucatiMonster & #DucatiTeam with me... too much fun ... thanks guys pic.twitter.com/sFfCqtm85k — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) April 7, 2018

The Ducati Monster 797 is the entry-level offering in the Monster series, offering a chassis, minimal bodywork and powerful engine to play with. It also comes at a time when the Monster brand is completing 25 years of legacy, and the 797 holds close to the true identity of the brand. The Monster 797 street-fighter borrows the iconic styling from the original offering with the fuel tank and headlamp directly taken the from the Monster 1200. The 797 is underpinned by the exposed Trellis frame finished in red, and gets a full LCD instrument console with the option of smartphone connectivity. The LED turn indicators are offered as optional.

Little pleasures of my life... pic.twitter.com/r6N3HU6wxp — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) April 11, 2018

Power on the Ducati Monster 797 comes from the 803 cc Desmodue L-twin engine that is tuned to produce 74 bhp at 8250 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 5750 rpm. The motor comes paired to a 6-speed transmission. The bike uses a cast aluminium twin-sided swingarm while suspension duties are handled by 43 mm Kayaba USD forks up front, a Sachs preload adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual Brembo four-pot calipers and is shared with the 959 Panigale supersport. The Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tyres offer phenomenal grip.

Also Read: Ducati Monster 797 Review

As the youngest Monster, Ducati wanted the 797 to be a basic and functional motorcycle missing out on the fancy rider assistance systems, barring ABS. The Monster 797 is available in three colours including Ducati Red, Star White Silk and Dark Stealth. The street-fighter competes a host of offerings in the segment including the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple S.

The Monster though isn't Arshad Warsi's first motorcycle purchase. An avid bike enthusiast, the 797 will be sharing space with the Indian Scout Bobber in "Circuit's" garage along with a Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV. In fact, Warsi's choice to opt for a street-fighter is rather surprising since he has always been a cruiser aficionado. Warsi previous purchases included the Harley-Davidson Dyna Softail and Royal Enfieldmotorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.