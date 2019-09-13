Aaveg Adds Tata Tigor EVs To Its Fleet For Corporate Travel

Travel solutions provider for corporate Aaveg has announced the induction of the Tata Tigor EVs in its fleet for corporate mobility. The firm says that the decision to switch to electric vehicles was made in a bid to create a pollution-free environment and "leave a better legacy for the generations to come." Aaveg plans to replace 5-10 per cent of its existing fleet with electric vehicles over the next six months and up to 50 per cent in the next five years. Aaveg specialises into ground transportation space on a managed service model across multiple industries including IT, e-commerce, BPOs, KPOs, banking, retail, manufacturing PSUs and more.

Aaveg current has a vehicle bandwidth over one lakh vehicles and is supported by over 200 service partners. The company aims to double its capacity over the next three years and is banking on the rising adoption of electric vehicles to create a sustainable transport solution for India's corporates by 2024. The firm currently manages over 125,000 users across the country with over 50 customers in 20 cities.

The Indian corporate transportation market is estimated to be over $10 billion annually, according to the company. This, despite the advancement in mobility solutions over the years. Corporate transportation manages to offer more seamless last-mile connectivity, which promises higher employee productivity and significant savings. Aaveg plans to take the first-mover advantage with the adoption of electric vehicles in its fleet. Both Indian electric vehicle manufacturers Tata and Mahindra have tied up with other IT campuses and corporate giants to provide their respective EVs for transportation.

