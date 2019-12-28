New Cars and Bikes in India

A Sportier Suzuki Swift To Be Shocased At The Tokyo Auto Salon 2020

The Suzuki Swift Katana Edition is based on the Suzuki Katana Motorcycle which will make its comeback in 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Suzuki Sport Swift Katana Edition is inspired by the upcoming Suzuki Katana

Highlights

  • The Swift Sport Katana Edition is inspired by the upcoming Suzuki Katana.
  • The Suzuki Katana will make a comeback in 2020.
  • It is expected to get the same 1.4-litre turbocharged engine globally.

Suzuki seems to be experimenting with its models these days and the new widebody Suzuki Swift Sport which will make its way to the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 is a perfect example. The new Suzuki Swift is christened "Katana Edition" after the renowned Katana motorcycle which will make a comeback in 2020 after a 14-year hiatus. For the uninitiated, the Suzuki Katana was one the most popular superbikes of 1990s with a very flamboyant styling for its time. The Swift Sport Katana Edition adopts its rudiments in a bid to exude a sense of sportiness.

Also Read: Top 19 Car Launches Of The Last Decade: 2010 – 2019

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.72 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

To begin with, it has a lowered stance sitting closer to the ground and gets widebody kits in abundance, right from the facade and fenders to the haunches and all over. The bumper itself is of no regular swift and looks way chunkier with big air curtains and razor sharp detailing. The grille and fog lamp housing are finished in gloss black and there are smoked inserts even in the headlamps bezel. It's very obvious that the suspension travel has been reduced given the lowered stance and the set-up is stiffer than the regular model. The profile also pronounced side skirts and wheel arch fairing along with beefier alloy wheels finished in black with red ring line. There are Katana body graphics on the profile as well and then there are three exhaust tips right ahead of the rear wheel. The wing mirrors and roof are finished is gloss black going very well with the overall demeanour of the Katana Edition.

Also Read: Top 9 Car Launches Of 2019

rctun55c

The Suzuki Katana is expected to make a comeback in 2020.

0 Comments

Now the Swift Katan Editon is not based on the India-spec Swift and so the chances of it getting a performance tuned verson of the 1.2-litre K-Series engine is ruled out. It's been designed for markets like Europe and Japan and we expect it to get the 1.4-litre turbocharged engine mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare New Maruti Suzuki Swift with Immediate Rivals

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki
New Swift

Maruti Suzuki New Swift Alternatives

Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.82 - 8.81 Lakh *
Nissan Micra Active
Nissan Micra Active
₹ 5.84 - 6.66 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100
₹ 5.44 - 9.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 6.4 - 7.38 Lakh *
Tata Tiago JTP
Tata Tiago JTP
₹ 7.68 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Biggest Winners & Losers Of 2019: Bikes
Biggest Winners & Losers Of 2019: Bikes
Yamaha To Exit Commuter Segment By April 2020
Yamaha To Exit Commuter Segment By April 2020
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Perak is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities