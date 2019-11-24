A Scrap Vehicle Designed For Leisure Activities

A car is believed to be the third home for an owner who uses it for daily commute. It's the third place after home and office where a person spends maximum time and we end up doing quite some activities in our car. But how many of you would have thought to use a car for sleeping, gaming, watching movies or even working and I am not talking about a caravan here. Instead, it's something quite interesting and has got to do with those vehicles which have crossed their operational age and are not allowed to ply on road. Yes! There's a company which is using End of life vehicles (ELVs) which are bound to go to a scrappage centre for hospitality purposes.

Every pod is equipped with Air-Conditioning and a TV screen.

The entire concept of Maple is reusing old cars and converting them into a productive Hospitaity pod. They have 20 different categories of pods which can serve a different need for individuals. They simply take the top hat of a car and design it according to the purpose. Be it sleeping pods, cinema pods, gaming pods, work station pods, dating Pods or even massage pod for spa business, they can design it all. The cost of converting the car into the lounge depends on the size, shape and requirement of a particular design and also depends on the purpose. That said, the basic facilities in all the Pods which will be provided is air-conditioning, an entertainment screen, charging slots, ambient lights, study lamps, vending machine and control for booking and lock/unlock for pod is done through a Mobile Application.

Lock and unlock of the pods are operated through an application.

To begin with, the company has partnered with a restaurant in the Delhi-NCR region and is in talks with hospitality brands like OYORooms and MakeMyTrip to render its service through their platform. Moreover, it is also planning to expand its business to airports and metro stations and other public places where it could get good response from the millennial crowd.

These pods are an innovative solution for end of life vehicles.

At a time when Scrappage Policy and end of life vehicles (ELV) have been in the talks and prominent carmakers like Maruti and Mahindra are getting into the scrappage business, startups like Maple have introduced a rather out of the box solution for ELVs and has given an innovative way of looking at things.

