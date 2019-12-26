New Cars and Bikes in India

A Flaw Is Causing Mazda3 Cars To Apply Emergency Brakes On Its Own

The problem affects 35,390 cars in the US of the 2019 and 2020 models, but Mazda says it is not aware of any injuries or deaths as a result of the defect

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

A flaw in its smart braking system (SBS) can lead the fourth generation Mazda3 vehicles to apply brakes automatically, the Japanese multinational automaker has said. The problem affects 35,390 cars in the US of the 2019 and 2020 models, but Mazda says it is not aware of any injuries or deaths as a result of the defect, Engadget reported on Thursday. According to Reddit, posters report experiencing situations of the system activating while driving with nothing around, and note that while the system can be disabled, it appears to re-enable itself every time the car starts, the report added.

0 Comments

If the issue on account to the bug crops up, the driver of the vehicle will notice their car has suddenly stopped and also an alarm will buzz with a message displayed on the in-car warning display. The fix is easy for some, but more difficult for others. Vehicles with early build dates will need the whole instrument cluster replaced or reprogrammed, as these cars have a different procedure for "temporary manual deactivation of the Smart Braking System", according to autoblog.com.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 4.09 - 5.43 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.21 - 4.53 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.16 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 3.15 - 5.44 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.81 - 6.57 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Mahindra Offers Rs. 4 Lakh Discount On The Alturas G4
Mahindra Offers Rs. 4 Lakh Discount On The Alturas G4
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities