A Diesel-Run SUV May Be Emitting 25-65 Times More NOx, Says New Study

India must adopt tighter test procedures for vehicle certification while vehicles are driven on road.

A diesel-run SUV may be emitting between 25 to 65 times more NOx, a harmful gaseous pollutant, than a small petrol car, says a global study shared by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). The not-for-profit organisation said the findings assume significance as the country's existing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification system does not measure gaseous and particulate emissions from diesel vehicles on road.



"Adding one diesel SUV to the city fleet in Delhi-NCR is equal to adding 25 to 65 small petrol cars in terms of nitrogen oxide, a very harmful gas that also forms deadly ozone," CSE said in a statement.

The study was undertaken by International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) and US-based International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), it said.

"India must adopt tighter test procedures for vehicle certification as well as implement direct monitoring of actual emissions while vehicles are driven on road. Europe has already implemented this system," Anumita Roy Chowdhury of CSE's Right To Clean Air Campaign said.



Concerned over rising vehicular pollution, the Supreme Court had on August 10 issued a slew of directions, including non-renewal of insurance policy of vehicles unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate to the insurance firms.

